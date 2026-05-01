Bleu Cheese and Honey Fondue Recipe

Cheese fondue is an elegant, time-honored dish that's perfect for sharing among friends and that will bring a touch of sophistication to any gathering. This bleu cheese and honey fondue is an unusual take on the classic French-Swiss dish we all love to indulge in.

As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, who happens to live in the French part of Canada, fondue is one of my favorite appetizers for gatherings or cozy cabin weekends. For this recipe, we took a very traditional cheese fondue formula of a crisp, dry white wine, a beurre manié base, and the classic combination of Emmental and Gruyère, and gave it a couple of unique additions. To offer a different spin on the beloved après ski appetizer, we added a healthy dose of tangy Gorgonzola, a touch of honey, and some lemon juice to offset the sweetness and heighten all the flavors. The result is meltingly creamy fondue with a sweet, funky aftertaste with a touch of tang.

Next time you're looking for an unusual fondue option, or an appetizer all your friends can share during an elegant dinner, give this Gorgonzola and honey fondue a try. It's a departure from a classic that feels familiar but fresh.