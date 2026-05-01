Bleu Cheese And Honey Fondue Recipe
Cheese fondue is an elegant, time-honored dish that's perfect for sharing among friends and that will bring a touch of sophistication to any gathering. This bleu cheese and honey fondue is an unusual take on the classic French-Swiss dish we all love to indulge in.
As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, who happens to live in the French part of Canada, fondue is one of my favorite appetizers for gatherings or cozy cabin weekends. For this recipe, we took a very traditional cheese fondue formula of a crisp, dry white wine, a beurre manié base, and the classic combination of Emmental and Gruyère, and gave it a couple of unique additions. To offer a different spin on the beloved après ski appetizer, we added a healthy dose of tangy Gorgonzola, a touch of honey, and some lemon juice to offset the sweetness and heighten all the flavors. The result is meltingly creamy fondue with a sweet, funky aftertaste with a touch of tang.
Next time you're looking for an unusual fondue option, or an appetizer all your friends can share during an elegant dinner, give this Gorgonzola and honey fondue a try. It's a departure from a classic that feels familiar but fresh.
Gather the ingredients for this bleu cheese and honey fondue recipe
To make the bleu cheese and honey fondue base, you'll need a crisp white wine like a sauvignon blanc, butter, flour, Emmental cheese, Gruyère cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, honey, and lemon juice. But the best way to instantly upgrade your fondue is with the accoutrements, or the accompaniments. For this uniquely pungent fondue, we recommend sweeter crackers with dried fruit in them and a combination of dried apricots and fresh figs.
Step 1: Heat the wine
Heat the sauvignon blanc in a fondue pot over medium heat until steaming.
Step 2: Whisk the butter and flour
In a separate bowl, whisk the butter and flour together to form a paste (beurre manié).
Step 3: Add the butter-flour mixture to the fondue
Whisk the beurre manié into the wine in small batches, stirring until smooth. Cook 2 minutes.
Step 4: Add the Emmental and Gruyère
Add the Emmental and Gruyère in handfuls, stirring constantly after each addition until melted and smooth.
Step 5: Add the Gorgonzola
Add the Gorgonzola and stir until fully incorporated.
Step 6: Add the honey and lemon juice
Stir in the honey and lemon juice. Maintain the fondue at a gentle simmer.
Step 7: Arrange the dippers on a platter
Arrange crackers, apricots, and figs on a serving platter.
Step 8: Serve the bleu cheese fondue on low flame
Serve the fondue with dippers. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
What pairs well with fondue?
Bleu Cheese and Honey Fondue Recipe
Our bleu cheese and honey fondue is a meltingly creamy twist on the classic appetizer recipe with a sweet, funky aftertaste and a touch of tang from gorgonzola.
Ingredients
- For the fondue base
- 1 ½ cups sauvignon blanc
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 8 ounces Emmental cheese, shredded
- 8 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded
- 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- For serving
- 12 ounces crackers with dried fruit in them
- 8 ounces dried apricots, halved
- 8 ounces fresh figs, halved
Directions
- Heat the sauvignon blanc in a fondue pot over medium heat until steaming.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the butter and flour together to form a paste (beurre manié).
- Whisk the beurre manié into the wine in small batches, stirring until smooth. Cook 2 minutes.
- Add the Emmental and Gruyère in handfuls, stirring constantly after each addition until melted and smooth.
- Add the Gorgonzola and stir until fully incorporated.
- Stir in the honey and lemon juice. Maintain the fondue at a gentle simmer.
- Arrange crackers, apricots, and figs on a serving platter.
- Serve the fondue with dippers. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
Can you change up the dippers? What else can you serve this blue cheese fondue with?
Part of the fun of eating fondue is playing with the dippers and accompaniments that are served along with it. While we love the contrast between the bold, pungent bleu cheese and honey fondue with the fruit-studded crackers, apricots and figs, there are some other ideas you can follow.
Toasted bread cubes or baguette slices are a fondue classic, and they go perfectly with this version as well. Another traditional fondue dipper is green apples and pears, and you could even serve this with an unusual option like the Asian pear.
If you want more of a textural contrast, opt for crunchy dippers like crostini sticks or even nuts. Honeycomb, dates, and candied ginger are also a good balance to this fondue's deep flavor. Finally, try cured meats like prosciutto, parma ham, or even speck for a salty-savory option.
What is gorgonzola, and what can it be substituted with in this recipe?
If you've wondered why we're suggesting a specific bleu cheese in this recipe, once you try Gorgonzola cheese, you'll know the answer. This unique Northern Italian cheese is made out of cow's milk, with clear blue-green veins and an incomparable texture and flavor.
Gorgonzola has been around for ages, with various origin stories dating as far back as 879. But what's really special about this cheese is its sweet, peppery flavor. It's the mildest of the bleu cheeses, and if you can source Gorgonzola Dolce, which, as its name implies, has a sweetness to it, it'll be perfect for this recipe.
But if you cannot find Gorgonzola, you do have other options. Cambozola or Cashel Blue have a similar pungency and are even milder than Gorgonzola. Another option we love is English Stilton, which is even sweeter than Gorgonzola. Avoid very funky cheeses like Danish blue cheese or French Roquefort, as they can be overwhelming in large quantities.