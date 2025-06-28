The Absolute Best Cheeses For A Delicious Fondue

The Swiss may have nvented cheese fondue, but it has gained popularity across the globe, melting foodie hearts everywhere. From the ski slopes to the dinner tables of families yearning for a cozy moment, dipping crusty bread, boiled potatoes, or cornichons into a warm bowl of gooey, stringy cheese not only brings people together, it immediately turns any mealtime into a fancy dining ritual. But if you are new to the world of fondue and want to make your own using a classic cheese fondue recipe, knowing which produce to choose can be confusing, so we turned to an expert for guidance.

According to chef and culinary instructor Alekka Sweeney, "The best cheese to use is gruyere or emmentaler." She recommends a 50/50 mix of the two for the ideal melt and flavor. For those on a budget, Sweeney suggests opting for a quality Alpine-style cheese like fontina or gouda as a more affordable alternative. But Sweeney has one caveat: "Do not use pre-shredded cheese," she warns. "That will interfere with the melting process." Many pre-shredded cheeses have anti-caking agents added which changes their ability to melt smoothly. Instead, it's best to grate the cheese yourself as this gives it a smooth, velvety texture, creating the perfect fondue experience.