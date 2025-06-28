The Absolute Best Cheeses For A Delicious Fondue
The Swiss may have nvented cheese fondue, but it has gained popularity across the globe, melting foodie hearts everywhere. From the ski slopes to the dinner tables of families yearning for a cozy moment, dipping crusty bread, boiled potatoes, or cornichons into a warm bowl of gooey, stringy cheese not only brings people together, it immediately turns any mealtime into a fancy dining ritual. But if you are new to the world of fondue and want to make your own using a classic cheese fondue recipe, knowing which produce to choose can be confusing, so we turned to an expert for guidance.
According to chef and culinary instructor Alekka Sweeney, "The best cheese to use is gruyere or emmentaler." She recommends a 50/50 mix of the two for the ideal melt and flavor. For those on a budget, Sweeney suggests opting for a quality Alpine-style cheese like fontina or gouda as a more affordable alternative. But Sweeney has one caveat: "Do not use pre-shredded cheese," she warns. "That will interfere with the melting process." Many pre-shredded cheeses have anti-caking agents added which changes their ability to melt smoothly. Instead, it's best to grate the cheese yourself as this gives it a smooth, velvety texture, creating the perfect fondue experience.
Expert tips to elevate your fondue
Now considered a retro-chic dish, cheese fondue had humble beginnings in 18th-century Switzerland. It was invented when Alpine farmers with limited resources gathered old pieces of cheese, stale bread, and leftover wine to feed their families. Today, good cheese is expensive, and anything labelled Swiss has become synonymous with luxury. So, how can fondue beginners dazzle their guests with rich creamy cheese and the best dipping ingredients? The first step is selecting the right cheese. The next steps are about refining the process.
To make a smooth and flavorful fondue pot every time, chef Sweeney has a few tricks up her sleeve. "I also like to coat my shredded cheese with a little cornstarch to prevent clumping and [it] helps thicken the fondue," she says. Another great tip? Rub a peeled garlic clove around the inside of the pot before adding the cheese. "This will add an acidity needed for the fat in the cheese," Sweeney explains. So there you have it, by adding these small steps, your fondue skills can evolve from simple to sophisticated, just like the journey of cheese fondue itself.