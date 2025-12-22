Spicy Beer Cheese Fondue Recipe

For a true après-ski vibe, try our spicy, beer-fuelled spin on the classic cheese fondue recipe. Grab your favorite Belgian beer and a couple of European cheeses, don a wool sweater, and bring on the cozy with this fun shareable appetizer.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, who lives in Montreal, where cheese fondue is de rigueur during ski trips, fondue is a Swiss tradition that dates back centuries. It was originally created as a way to use aging cheese and stale bread during the winter months. This beer cheese fondue upgrades the classic by exchanging white wine for beer and adding a spicy, smoky kick with smoked paprika and cayenne pepper.

Although there are many cheeses you can use for fondue, we love the combination of Gruyère and Emmental cheeses with Belgian wheat beer or pilsner. This fondue offers a lighter, more nuanced, and spice-forward version of a classic that still has all the creamy texture fondue is known for. This recipe works well as a cozy dinner for two, or as a centerpiece for casual gatherings where guests can dip bread, vegetables, and charcuterie at their own pace. Just make sure you mark those forks, and no double-dipping.