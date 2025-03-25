7 Unique Cheeses To Choose For Your Pot Of Fondue

Fondue has been melting our hearts since the 1950s when it first hit the food scene in the U.S. Its name comes from the French word "fondre," which means "to melt" and that's exactly what it involves — dipping bits of food, think chopped veggies and bread, into a pot of velvety, hot cheese. What started in Switzerland as a way of making the most of stale bread and leftover cheese fast became an international trend. The first, and debatably the most important, step in making fondue is selecting the cheese.

Classic cheese fondue is made with a blend of Swiss cheeses, typically emmental and gruyere. Add a little wine or beer, spices, and a bit of cornstarch to keep the cheese and wine emulsified, and you can have a pot of bubbling cheese ready for dipping in minutes. If you're tired of the same old dish and want to try something new, the easiest way to upgrade fondue night is to choose a cheese that's outside the norm.

We're sharing some off-the-beaten-path options for your next pot of fondue with input from Jill Erber, owner of Cheesetique, an old-school cheese shop and cheese-focused restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia; food educator and certified cheese professional Kyra James, owner of Own Your Funk; and Suzanne Fanning, chief marketing officer of Wisconsin Cheese. If you want to level up your next batch of fondue, think outside your cheese drawer and add one of these unique cheeses to the mix.