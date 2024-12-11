15 Best Foods To Enjoy With Raclette

On cold fall and winter nights, there may be no better indulgent dinner than raclette. It's fondue's lower-effort cousin: You don't need a special pot, although you still need a way to melt the cheese. But as much as we'd like to make a meal out of cheese alone (which, if you're into that, go for it), raclette tastes better when it's paired with ingredients that can operate as vehicles for that gooey, melted cheese.

Advertisement

If you're not too familiar with raclette, or if you've simply never made it at home, you may not know exactly what to pair with this iconic Swiss cheese dish. So, we've compiled this list of some of the all-time best foods to enjoy with raclette. Of course, you don't have to pack your table with all of these ingredients, but choosing just a few of them will ensure a varied and deeply delicious raclette experience. So, set the table, gather all of your necessary ingredients, and get ready for the cheesiest, most indulgent winter meal you can imagine.