15 Best Foods To Enjoy With Raclette
On cold fall and winter nights, there may be no better indulgent dinner than raclette. It's fondue's lower-effort cousin: You don't need a special pot, although you still need a way to melt the cheese. But as much as we'd like to make a meal out of cheese alone (which, if you're into that, go for it), raclette tastes better when it's paired with ingredients that can operate as vehicles for that gooey, melted cheese.
If you're not too familiar with raclette, or if you've simply never made it at home, you may not know exactly what to pair with this iconic Swiss cheese dish. So, we've compiled this list of some of the all-time best foods to enjoy with raclette. Of course, you don't have to pack your table with all of these ingredients, but choosing just a few of them will ensure a varied and deeply delicious raclette experience. So, set the table, gather all of your necessary ingredients, and get ready for the cheesiest, most indulgent winter meal you can imagine.
Bread
If there's one food that pairs with cheese better than any other, it has to be bread. Think about it: When was the last time you had a cheese board without bread or crackers of some type? It functions as a relatively neutral base. Since most bread isn't super flavorful, it really allows the cheese to shine. That being said, you don't have to stick with the boring basics here if you don't want to. Choosing some sort of flavored bread — like garlic bread or bread studded with raisins or other dried fruits, for example — can make for a more interesting raclette experience.
For best results, offer a few different types of bread on the table. A plain baguette is a good place to start, and rye bread can make for a more flavorful alternative. Focaccia offers a nice, subtle crunch and some extra fattiness to the dish, and an airy brioche can counteract some of the heaviness of the cheese.
Potatoes
Not everyone is a bread person, but that doesn't mean you can totally skip the carbs on your raclette menu. Whether you're trying to avoid gluten or you just want some extra starchy foods on your table, potatoes also make for an excellent raclette pairing. Like bread, potatoes are generally quite neutral in flavor, once again allowing that gooey cheese to take center stage. You can choose from a wide variety of potatoes, but we especially like golden varieties that have a creamier consistency.
There are a few different ways you can choose to prepare your potatoes for raclette. Simply boil them for the easiest possible meal, or roast them if you want to capture a bit more flavor in the dish. Even a baked potato could work well with raclette. Decide if you want to season your potato with some dried spices or keep it plain to really focus on the cheese.
Pickles
We've talked about some neutral ingredients to serve your raclette with, but not everything on your dinner table needs to be bland to pair well with that cheesy goodness. Since raclette is so rich and intense, you're also going to need some elements that can cut through all that fattiness and provide you with some fresh acidity. That's where pickles come in. They provide a sharp, acidic counterpoint to the ultra-fatty cheese, creating a harmonious bite that is guaranteed to taste good every time.
Cornichons are a classic raclette pairing, but you don't have to stop there. Spicy pickles can make for an especially flavorful accompaniment, and other types of pickled vegetables can add some variety to your table. If you really want to choose something out of the ordinary, grab or make some pickled eggs for a more protein-forward raclette pairing. Essentially, anything pickled is going to work well with creamy raclette.
Cured meats
Ideally, you can turn to raclette as an easy dinner that doesn't require much cooking. So, if you want to include meat in your meal, you may want to try a variety that you don't have to cook. That's why it's always a good idea to turn to cured meats. Since these require no time standing in front of the stove, you can get dinner on the table without a ton of prep. But more importantly, they taste delicious when paired with raclette.
There are so many different types of cured meat you can choose from. Speck is a great option, as is chewy South African biltong. Jamón ibérico is an ideal option if you like more of a fatty flavor profile, and bresaola is a prime option for those who prefer beef over pork. For the best raclette results, opt for a range of different cured meats so you can get a taste of everything.
Pears
A raclette dinner calls for some heartier, heavier ingredients, but you need a few lighter elements to balance everything out as well. That's where produce like pears comes into play. You can eat raclette with plenty of different fruits, but we think pears are an especially tasty fit. Pears have a firm, crunchy texture to them that works well with the creamy cheese. There's a light fruity freshness to the flavor, but overall, it's rather neutral so you can focus on the cheese itself.
All you have to do is chop up some pear slices before you sit down to enjoy your raclette. Then, pour the cheese on top, and take a big bite. Once you experience that mixture of crispness and creaminess, you'll understand why this is such a standout pairing. And don't be afraid to add in other ingredients to create a coherent bite. A slice of pear and some jamón with raclette on top simply can't be beat.
Leeks
Need to add some veggies to the table? No problem! One of our favorite raclette combos is cheese with leeks. Leeks have a similar flavor profile to onions, but they're milder in flavor, so you don't have to worry about your palate being overwhelmed with that strong oniony note. At the same time, they offer that same sharpness we love from onions, which provides a nice counterpoint to the more rounded flavor of the cheese.
You can always eat your leeks raw, particularly if you're looking for a fresher addition to the dinner table. However, there are other ways to prepare your leeks for your next raclette night. You can slice them up and sauté them or cut them into chunks and steam them for a softer texture. Try cooking them in the oven if you want to achieve a subtle crisp before you drizzle the cheese on top of them.
Broccoli florets
Here's another idea for all the veggie lovers out there: broccoli florets. When you think about it, this combo makes a lot of sense. After all, don't we all love a good broccoli cheddar soup? Bitter broccoli goes hand in hand with rich, creamy cheese, which is why it's always on our tables when we eat raclette. This is another vegetable that's extremely versatile, so you can tailor it to your individual taste. Enjoy it raw if you really like that bitter bite that broccoli is known for, or steam it ahead of time you can enjoy a soft, warm side of veggies.
And you don't have to stick to the florets, either. Broccoli stems also make for a crunchy treat that pairs well with raclette. These stems can also be left raw or given the steam treatment — whatever sounds best to you. In some cases, vegetables taste even better when they're smothered in cheese.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms may not be for everyone, but if you are a mushroom lover, you absolutely have to include them in your raclette spread. Mushrooms are a great option when you want something with a meaty texture that's not actually meat. They're somehow both light and decadent, which is exactly why we always have some on hand when we enjoy raclette. If you want to keep things simple, you can just grab some button mushrooms from your local grocery store. On the other hand, you can really take your dinner to the next level if you indulge in some pricier mushrooms, like chanterelles or oyster mushrooms.
Raw mushrooms will work fine, but you may want to cook yours for the best results. Fry them in oil for the crispiest, most texturally interesting results, or just sauté them with some olive oil and salt for a few minutes to make them softer and bring out their more nuanced flavors.
Zucchini
There are few vegetables out there that are quite as versatile as zucchini. It can be used in a super wide variety of applications, so of course, it has a place in your raclette spread. We love this option because it's particularly light, so you can really load up on the zucchini and still have plenty of room in your stomach for the other cheese-topped delicacies on this list.
That being said, this is a vegetable that you probably don't want to eat raw with raclette. Instead, spend a little extra time to cook it so it's more delicious once you cover it with cheese. If you're willing to turn on the grill, grilled zucchini can be particularly delicious topped with raclette. However, sautéed or even air-fried zucchini can also make for a delicious addition to your plate. For the best results, make sure to season your zucchini before you cover it with cheese. By using simple spices like salt and pepper, you'll allow that cheesy flavor to take center stage.
Corn on the cob
Corn lovers, this one's for you. Canned corn doesn't really work here, as those tiny kernels are likely to get lost in the inevitable flow of cheese. But that doesn't mean you have to omit corn entirely. Rather, you're better off using whole corn cobs. That way, you can hold the cob while you cover it in a layer of cheese, and you won't miss a single bite of corn. Grilling your corn before serving it with raclette offers the best results, but you can boil it or bake it in the oven instead if you prefer.
This may not seem like the most natural pairing, but believe us when we say that cheese-topped corn on the cob is deeply, deeply delicious. For an even more indulgent bite, try spreading a pat of salted butter on the corn cob before covering it in cheese. Getting your veggies in has never tasted so good.
Brussels sprouts
You may not have loved Brussels sprouts when you were a kid, but now, they can make an ultra-delicious addition to your raclette spread. Brussels sprouts have a signature bitterness to them that make them amazing on their own but even better when covered in a rich, salty cheese. That bitterness creates a nice contrast with that otherwise fatty, round flavor, which creates a more balanced bite that you won't get tired of after a mouthful or two.
Your best bet is to roast the Brussels sprouts ahead of time. That way, they'll get softer and take on a lovely brown crisp that creates a richer textural experience. Make sure to season them with some spices so you taste more than that green, vegetal bitterness. Once you've taken those steps, you'll be ready to douse your sprouts in raclette. What could be a more delicious way to eat your greens?
Green beans
Of course, not everyone is a big fan of Brussels sprouts, but that doesn't mean you should skimp on the greens. After all, it's important to have a balanced plate particularly on the flavor front since cheese, bread, and meat can take a toll on your palate after a few bites. If you're looking for a milder, more accessible green veggie to include in your raclette spread, you might want to try green beans. They have a fresh, snappy texture that's essentially the polar opposite of the creaminess of the cheese — that variance is what makes things interesting. Plus, green beans are super easy to prepare. Just steam them for a few minutes to make them slightly soft if you want to keep things simple, or roast them in the oven to give them a slightly crispier texture.
Just keep in mind that you're going to want to use fresh green beans for raclette. Canned and frozen green beans have their purpose, but they won't have that snappy texture you're looking for when you're planning your next raclette night.
Grilled sausage
So, what if you want something heartier on your plate, something that can really stand up to the intensity that is raclette? When you're looking for an ingredient that's going to be especially filling (and taste amazing in the process), you may want to consider grilled sausage. Fatty, spiced sausage can hold up well to even the most flavorful of raclettes, and it creates a salty base that's ideal for drizzled cheese. If you want to add a bit of spice to the equation, you can always use chorizo. Bratwurst makes for a particularly snappy, mild accompaniment to raclette. Grilled Italian sausage with its slew of spices is a natural pairing.
We like the texture of grilled sausage best, but you don't have to worry if you don't have a grill on hand. Rather, you can cook slices of sausage in a pan before serving them, or you can throw whole links in the air fryer for a speedier cook time. No matter how you cook your sausages, though, they're bound to be a hit on the raclette table.
Polenta
Meat, cheese, and veggies are great places to start, but if you're looking for a whole, coherent meal, you also need to include some type of carb to get the most delicious results. We've covered some of the more popular, typical starches you might eat with raclette, but there are other, more untapped options you may also want to explore. For example, one of our absolute favorites is polenta. The corn-based starch is more solid than, say, grits, which means it holds up well to melted cheese, but it still boasts that slightly sweet corn flavor we all know and love.
Like many of the ingredients on this list, polenta can be served many different ways. We like grilled polenta, as a slight char can really bring the flavor out of the otherwise pretty neutral ingredient. However, just a few minutes in a pan can create a similar browning effect that tastes even better when it's covered in cheese. If you've been looking for a way to incorporate polenta into a recipe, this may just be the way to do it.
Steak
Raclette makes for one of those dinners that just feels special and maybe even a little bit fancy. As it turns out, steak can play the same role on your dinner table, which is why this feels like such a natural pairing. A well-cooked steak is a thing of beauty even all on its own, but when it's covered in a layer of melted cheese, you know you're in for a serious treat. Yes, it's a lot of bold, intense flavors and textures, but on those days when you really want to indulge or celebrate, it's a combo that just makes sense.
Whether you're enjoying your steak with raclette or not, you'll want to make sure it's cooked to your specifications. We prefer a juicy, medium rare steak, as this provides a more interesting counterpoint to the cheese, but you may prefer yours more or less cooked. Once you cook your steak to perfection, let it rest for a few minutes, slice it up, and add it to the spread. Cover it in a thick layer of raclette, and you have a deeply enjoyable, deeply indulgent meal to dig into.