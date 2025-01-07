3 Non-Traditional Cheeses To Try In Fondue
It's long overdue to give fondue its due. For a picture-perfect party centerpiece that will get guests mingling, a hot pot of melty cheese is really hard to beat. There's nothing quite like gathering around to dip various veggies, breads, and more into a classic cheese fondue for a proper savory treat that will satisfy all dairy devotees. While a basic homemade Swiss cheese fondue recipe is simple enough, there's also something to be said for trying a non-traditional recipe now and again. Of the many ways to upgrade your next fondue night, making a few unique cheese choices will level up your fondue to new heights of flavor. Our suggestions for a non-traditional way to amp your offerings: Use either blue cheese, burrata, or feta next time you fondue.
The biggest advantage of using unconventional cheeses in fondue is the element of surprise. Whereas many might be content with a limited palette of pale white cheeses, using either a more pungent or uniquely textured cheese will ensure a fondue like never before. This may even open up new possibilities for what kinds of dippers you include in your serving setup. A crusty bread or vegetable stick is one thing, but when you delve deeper into more complex flavors, your accompaniments must also rise to the occasion.
Blue cheese
Although blue cheese is not the easiest to melt, it can make a robust addition to a pot of cheese fondue for its earthy and intense flavors. Choosing a blue cheese such as Gorgonzola Dolce will provide an extra layer of creaminess. You can mix this into a basic fondue recipe or combine it with other cheeses to balance out the consistency and flavor. Similarly to adding Worcestershire sauce and cream to transform blue cheese into a savory sauce, you can also employ this technique for a pot of fondue.
Using cream cheese as a base, mix in crumbles of blue cheese and your favorite seasonings for an unforgettable fondue. From there, it's a matter of deciding what you want to dip into it. The typical image associated with a standard fondue includes cubes of crusty bread pierced on a fondue fork; however, blue cheese is far from standard.
If you really want to elevate your blue cheese fondue with next-level dippers, try preparing tough vegetables by blanching them first as you would for a crudités platter, or making a batch of roasted garlic focaccia. Green beans, broccolini, or even sticks of grilled asparagus would create a delightful combination with the sharp flavors of a blue cheese fondue. To balance this pungency with something a little sweeter, try spearing dried fruits such as apricots, figs, or dates on your fondue fork to dip into the hearty cheese pot.
Burrata
If the best way to serve burrata is at room temperature, surely the next best way is warmed up in a big pot of delicious fondue. Although burrata cheese probably wouldn't be your first choice to melt down into a fondue, when the outer shell is heated, it gives way to a melty consistency while the inside filling of stracciatella becomes even creamier and more tender. As such, this makes for an ideal non-traditional cheese for your next fondue night.
Additionally, you can add seasonings or use different dippers that skew either sweet or savory, as both will complement the overall richness and flavors. For a salty, savory fondue, take a cue from our burrata with grilled bread and anchovies recipe. Use chunks of sourdough to make a delicious crostini, and then dip into a burrata fondue flavored with anchovy paste. Don't forget to spear cornichons on your fondue forks for an extra vinegary bite as well.
On the lighter side, use endives as the perfect dippable veggies for this creamy cheese fondue. For those with a sweet tooth, add a swirl of honey to the warm fondue pot, then dip chunks of honey oat bread and enjoy.
Feta cheese
If you would like to try a cheese fondue inspired by Mediterranean favorites, feta cheese is the answer. Since there are many different types of feta cheese to choose from, the possibilities for seasonings and dipping are nearly endless. When heated, feta cheese melts by softening into a more spreadable (and dippable) texture rather than becoming gooey like a mozzarella cheese.
Adding in olive oil and Mediterranean spices, such as za'atar or dried mint leaves, will enrich the flavor, making it perfect for dipping your favorite breads and vegetables. Of course, that's not all you can dip. Strips of pita bread or homemade pita chips are some inspired vehicles for feta cheese fondue.
You can also piece a row of kalamata olives onto your fondue fork if you'd prefer an extra briny bite. This works particularly well if you use raw vegetable ingredients, such as bell peppers or cucumbers. Drawing inspiration from a pistachio and feta cheese dip recipe, one could add in these flavorful favorites for a more robust feta fondue.