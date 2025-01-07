3 Non-Traditional Cheeses To Try In Fondue

It's long overdue to give fondue its due. For a picture-perfect party centerpiece that will get guests mingling, a hot pot of melty cheese is really hard to beat. There's nothing quite like gathering around to dip various veggies, breads, and more into a classic cheese fondue for a proper savory treat that will satisfy all dairy devotees. While a basic homemade Swiss cheese fondue recipe is simple enough, there's also something to be said for trying a non-traditional recipe now and again. Of the many ways to upgrade your next fondue night, making a few unique cheese choices will level up your fondue to new heights of flavor. Our suggestions for a non-traditional way to amp your offerings: Use either blue cheese, burrata, or feta next time you fondue.

Advertisement

The biggest advantage of using unconventional cheeses in fondue is the element of surprise. Whereas many might be content with a limited palette of pale white cheeses, using either a more pungent or uniquely textured cheese will ensure a fondue like never before. This may even open up new possibilities for what kinds of dippers you include in your serving setup. A crusty bread or vegetable stick is one thing, but when you delve deeper into more complex flavors, your accompaniments must also rise to the occasion.