This Raspberry Chocolate Fondue For Two Will Impress Your Valentine
Nearly everyone remembers that famous scene from "The Lady and the Tramp," when the pups' muzzles meet over a shared strand of spaghetti. For many of us who grew up on a steady diet of romantic films, sharing food remains the highest form of romance. But while most of us would shy away from chewing on the same strand of spaghetti, sharing a pot of chocolate fondue definitely strikes a more romantic chord.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making chocolate fondue for two couldn't be simpler. All you need is good quality chocolate, some heavy cream, a touch of salt, and in this recipe, a bit of raspberry liqueur to add a little fruity complexity. You don't even need a fondue pot, though one would make your life substantially easier. Of course, you also shouldn't sleep on the dippers, which is where most of the fun in fondue lies. Pretty much anything, from wafers to juicy strawberries, can create a textural and flavor contrast with the rich, dark, silky chocolate in the pot in the middle.
So as you invite your Valentine or Galentine over, skip the fussy desserts in favor of this easy, fun, and interactive raspberry chocolate fondue for two. Who knows — your lips just may meet over that spot of chocolate that's about to drip off the fork.
Gather the ingredients for raspberry chocolate fondue for two
For the fondue mixture itself, you'll need chopped 70% dark chocolate. The chocolate percentage matters, as using chocolate with too little cocoa will end up with an overly sweet, diluted fondue. To get that perfectly silky, slightly bitter fondue, opt for a chocolate with least 64% cocoa solids, or ideally, over 70%. Of course, if you don't like dark chocolate, you can use a high quality milk chocolate in its place. Guittard remains the golden standard for fondue chocolate, but you can also opt for chocolate wafers by a high end brand like Ghirardelli or Callebaut, which melt perfectly without requiring tempering.
To mix with the chocolate, you'll need heavy cream, a raspberry liqueur of your choice, and a good sea salt. For dipping, stock up on your choice of fresh strawberries, raspberries, banana slices, wafer cookies, shortbread cookies, and rolled wafers.
Step 1: Mix chocolate and cream
Combine the chopped chocolate and cream in fondue pot.
Step 2: Heat slowly
Heat over low flame, stirring constantly until smooth and melted. (Maintain low heat throughout serving.)
Step 3: Add liqueur and salt
Stir in the raspberry liqueur and salt.
Step 4: Arrange dippers
Arrange strawberries, raspberries, banana slices, wafers, and cookies on a platter.
Step 5: Serve raspberry chocolate fondue with your favorite dippers
Serve and enjoy the chocolate fondue with the dippers.
What to pair with chocolate fondue for two
Ingredients
- For the fondue
- 6 ounces 70% dark chocolate, chopped
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons raspberry liqueur
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For dipping
- 8 ounces fresh strawberries
- 6 ounces fresh raspberries
- 1 banana, sliced
- 4 wafer cookies
- 4 shortbread cookies
- 4 rolled wafers
Directions
- Combine the chopped chocolate and cream in fondue pot.
- Heat over low flame, stirring constantly until smooth and melted. (Maintain low heat throughout serving.)
- Stir in the raspberry liqueur and salt.
- Arrange strawberries, raspberries, banana slices, wafers, and cookies on a platter.
- Serve and enjoy the chocolate fondue with the dippers.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,288
|Total Fat
|89.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|50.9 g
|Trans Fat
|1.8 g
|Cholesterol
|138.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|106.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|19.1 g
|Total Sugars
|56.2 g
|Sodium
|476.2 mg
|Protein
|14.4 g
Do I need a fondue pot to make this recipe?
To make the perfect chocolate fondue, you need a pot with a small, controlled source of heat that can melt the chocolate without burning it or separating the oil from the cacao solids. A traditional chocolate fondue pot with a gentle heat source, like a candle, is ideal. You can also look for pots that have adjustable heat settings, made out of ceramic and stainless steel.
But if you don't have a fondue pot, or don't feel like buying one just for this one dish, you're in luck — making fondue with regular home equipment is perfectly easy. Simply melt your chocolate mixture in a regular saucepan over low heat, then transfer it to a heat-safe bowl that can sit over a candle or tea light for gentle warmth. You can even use a small slow cooker set to the lower setting.
What adaptations can you make to this chocolate fondue recipe?
There's no shortage of ways to play around with this chocolate fondue. The basis of the dish is simple: good chocolate and cream. From there, you can really change up the flavors as you like.
Instead of raspberry liqueur, you can use other high-proof liquids like Grand Marnier for orange flavor, Kahlua for coffee, and Bailey's Irish Cream for a rich, creamy texture. You can even go the extra mile by infusing the cream first with vanilla beans, star anise, or a cinnamon stick.
Of course, as we mentioned, the chocolate itself can be changed for milk or even white chocolate. And for dippers, add pineapple, pears, marshmallows, pound cake cubes, or even little store-bought profiteroles for the ultimate treat. It's really up to you and whoever else is sharing this little pot of chocolate.