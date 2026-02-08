This Raspberry Chocolate Fondue For Two Will Impress Your Valentine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nearly everyone remembers that famous scene from "The Lady and the Tramp," when the pups' muzzles meet over a shared strand of spaghetti. For many of us who grew up on a steady diet of romantic films, sharing food remains the highest form of romance. But while most of us would shy away from chewing on the same strand of spaghetti, sharing a pot of chocolate fondue definitely strikes a more romantic chord.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making chocolate fondue for two couldn't be simpler. All you need is good quality chocolate, some heavy cream, a touch of salt, and in this recipe, a bit of raspberry liqueur to add a little fruity complexity. You don't even need a fondue pot, though one would make your life substantially easier. Of course, you also shouldn't sleep on the dippers, which is where most of the fun in fondue lies. Pretty much anything, from wafers to juicy strawberries, can create a textural and flavor contrast with the rich, dark, silky chocolate in the pot in the middle.

So as you invite your Valentine or Galentine over, skip the fussy desserts in favor of this easy, fun, and interactive raspberry chocolate fondue for two. Who knows — your lips just may meet over that spot of chocolate that's about to drip off the fork.