The Simple Reason Dark Chocolate Is More Expensive Than Milk Chocolate

Whether you're a sucker for milk chocolate or a diehard fan of dark, everyone can agree that the cost of what was once a no-brainer at the register has slowly risen to make the sweet treat an uncommon luxury. Despite rising costs, eagle-eyed chocolate lovers will know that dark chocolate has always been more expensive than milk chocolate. It's not just to make dark chocolate fans suffer, but it's actually caused by the contents of the chocolate.

Dark chocolate simply contains more concentrated amounts of cacao than milk chocolate; therefore, it costs more for manufacturers to create, so you feel the residual effect on your wallet. It's typically created from only three ingredients, whereas milk chocolate contains more additives and fillers to bring out the sweet flavors of the cacao. Dark chocolate contains cacao solids, the nonfat part of the cacao bean, cacao butter, the pure fat extract from the bean, and a bit of sugar. The higher the cacao percentage, the higher the price of the chocolate bar and the lower the sugar content. Although it takes a massive amount of water to make a chocolate bar, you're paying more for dark chocolate solely due to a higher cacao percentage.