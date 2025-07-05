The Rich Chocolate You Should Be Using For Perfect Fondue

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'd have to search high and low to find a chocolate fondue that was downright bad. What's not to love about dipping fruits and cookies into a vat of melty chocolate? But not all chocolates or all fondues are made the same, and a refined chocolate fondue can be a truly out-of-this-world dessert experience. It all boils down to the chocolate you use, but with so many different brands and types out there, it can be hard to know which is worth investing in. We asked professional chef and instructor, Alekka Sweeney, to enlighten us on what chocolate she likes to use for the most decadent and delicious fondue. She said, "I recommend that you choose a high-quality chocolate like Guittard."

Guittard is a chocolate company that got its start in the mid-1800s and has been producing premium baking chocolates, drinking chocolate, and professional-quality small batch chocolates for decades. Sweeney suggested this brand because of its superior quality and, as she said, because chocolate "is the star of the show." As for what kind of chocolate, she likes a combination of semisweet and bittersweet. The slight differences between semisweet and bittersweet chocolate in their sugar content and cacao intensity result in a balanced and rich fondue when combined. Guittard produces both kinds and more in chip, bar, and wafer forms, although bars and wafers tend to work best for fondue because they melt more evenly.