The Absolute Best Wines To Pour Into Cheese Fondue

Wine and cheese are a match made in heaven. Then there's the wine poured into cheese, like in our favorite melty and rich fondue recipes. Though selecting the right cheeses is key in making Swiss fondue, the type of wine you add to the mix is also crucial. After all, a classic fondue recipe usually calls for about a cup of wine per pound or pound and a half of cheese. To find out what wines work best in fondue recipes, we spoke with Alekka Sweeney, a Pittsburgh-based professional chef with over 15 years of culinary instruction and over 25 years of catering. "White wine is the best to use for fondue; Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio," the cooking coach told Tasting Table.

Adding wine to a fondue pot serves two main purposes: It helps emulsify the cheese to keep it from separating, and it adds acidity to balance the rich dairy. Overall, it's unnecessary to choose wines with very complex flavor profiles, since the alcohol cooks as the cheese melts. Instead, you'll want to select a relatively neutral dry white wine like Sauvignon Blanc or unoaked Chardonnay to complement the best cheeses for fondue, which include Gruyère and Emmentaler. According to Sweeney, "a full bodied wine will clash with the cheese" and can impart bitterness. In most cases, you can use a variety of popular value white wines in fondue — just go with a light-bodied dry variety, since the extra sugar in sweet wines can distract from the cheese.