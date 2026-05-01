One-Pan Chicken Alfredo Bake Recipe
Chicken Alfredo is one of those steadfastly crowd-pleasing dinnertime staples that somehow never gets old. Although there are quite a few variations of the creamy pasta dish, the formula always stays familiar, featuring some sort of noodle (often fettuccine, but really any pasta will work), a rich, buttery, and cheesy sauce, and chicken in some form (cubed, breaded, or shredded) for a little protein boost. This one-pan chicken Alfredo bake recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse, doesn't seek to change up this tried-and-true formula too much, but instead simplifies it even more into a weeknight-worthy dish that the whole family can enjoy. Although you'll boil the pasta and prepare the sauce separately, everything eventually comes together in one pan before getting baked off into a bubbly, cheesy, fresh-from-the-oven dish.
Not only is this recipe a viable option for busy weeknights, but Rosenhouse has actually dubbed it her go-to for such occasions. "It's family-friendly, rich and cheesy, and can be made ahead and baked off right before serving for easy meal prep," she says. Rosenhouse also highlights the fact that because classic fettuccine Alfredo was the inspiration for this bake, anyone who enjoys that dish is going to find something to love here as well. She adds, "I'm a big fan of fettuccine Alfredo, and this bake definitely called in all those creamy textures and decadent flavors that I love in the original."
Gather the ingredients for this one-pan chicken Alfredo bake
Unlike many Alfredo recipes that call for fettuccine, this one opts for classic penne instead. For the sauce, you'll need unsalted butter, minced garlic, flour, whole milk, heavy cream, shredded mozzarella cheese, grated Parmesan, salt, black pepper, and baby spinach. Finally, you'll also need cooked chicken, either shredded or cubed (you can cook your own thighs or breasts, but this recipe does provide a delicious way to use up rotisserie chicken).
Step 1: Cook the penne pasta
Cook the penne in boiling salted water according to package instructions, 1 minute short of al dente.
Step 2: Drain the pasta and reserve some of the pasta water
Strain and set aside, reserving ½ cup of pasta water.
Step 3: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 4: Melt butter for the sauce
In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat.
Step 5: Cook the garlic
Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
Step 6: Whisk in the flour
Whisk in the flour and cook an additional minute.
Step 7: Whisk in milk and cream
Slowly add the milk, then the cream, whisking constantly for a smooth consistency.
Step 8: Whisk until the sauce thickens
Continue to cook, whisking, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Step 9: Add the cheeses, salt, and pepper
Turn off the heat, and add ½ cup mozzarella, the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
Step 10: Whisk the cheese into the sauce
Whisk until smooth.
Step 11: Add the spinach and chicken
Fold in the spinach and chicken.
Step 12: Toss the pasta and sauce together
Add the sauce to the cooked pasta, add the reserved ½ cup pasta water, and toss to combine.
Step 13: Transfer the pasta to a baking dish
Pour evenly into a 2.4-quart baking dish.
Step 14: Top with the remaining mozzarella
Top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
Step 15: Bake until browned
Bake for 20-24 minutes or until the cheese is browned and the pasta is heated through.
Step 16: Garnish and serve the chicken Alfredo bake
Garnish with parsley if desired and serve.
What pairs well with a pasta bake?
One-Pan Chicken Alfredo Bake Recipe
This classic chicken Alfredo in casserole form is easy, cheesy, and delicious, and might just become your go-to family-friendly weeknight dinner.
Ingredients
- 1 pound uncooked penne pasta
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 8 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- ⅔ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cups baby spinach leaves
- 3 cups shredded or cubed cooked chicken
Optional Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon roughly chopped parsley leaves, for garnish
Directions
- Cook the penne in boiling salted water according to package instructions, 1 minute short of al dente.
- Strain and set aside, reserving ½ cup of pasta water.
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium-low heat.
- Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
- Whisk in the flour and cook an additional minute.
- Slowly add the milk, then the cream, whisking constantly for a smooth consistency.
- Continue to cook, whisking, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
- Turn off the heat, and add ½ cup mozzarella, the Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
- Whisk until smooth.
- Fold in the spinach and chicken.
- Add the sauce to the cooked pasta, add the reserved ½ cup pasta water, and toss to combine.
- Pour evenly into a 2.4-quart baking dish.
- Top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for 20-24 minutes or until the cheese is browned and the pasta is heated through.
- Garnish with parsley if desired and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|857
|Total Fat
|43.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|25.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|170.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|67.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|7.7 g
|Sodium
|794.9 mg
|Protein
|45.9 g
Can I make this casserole ahead?
Casseroles (including casserole-like dishes such as this Alfredo bake) not only offer up one-pan convenience, but they offer convenience in the make-ahead capacity realm, too. Although this one-pan chicken Alfredo bake may be best enjoyed freshly-prepared and straight from the oven, Rosenhouse confirms that it can indeed be prepped ahead — so those busy weeknights just got even easier to juggle.
If you want to make this bake ahead of time, first start by simply preparing the dish almost in its entirety, up to the final sprinkle of mozzarella but just shy of actually baking it. Then, wrap the entire dish up tightly and transfer it to the refrigerator, where it can stay for upwards of three days. Rosenhouse notes that you may need to increase the baking time by a few minutes, depending on how quickly the top of the casserole is browning. She also provides us with another handy tip to ensure the made-ahead casserole retains an ideal texture: "If you're making it ahead, increase the amount of pasta water to ¾ cup to ensure it's nice and creamy when serving."
What are ways to change up this chicken Alfredo bake?
There are quite a few ways to change up classic chicken Alfredo — like giving it a smoky upgrade by way of canned salmon or giving it a flavor boost with veggie upgrades — and this Alfredo bake, too, can be easily customized. Rosenhouse first suggests omitting the chicken if you want a meatless dish, or adding different meats to the mix, like Italian sausage or crispy pancetta, for a slightly different savory profile.
We already mentioned the idea of flavor-boosting chicken Alfredo with veggies, and although this recipe already calls for spinach, other vegetables are certainly on the table. "Use roasted broccoli, sauteed mushrooms, or other favorite veggies in the place of the spinach," Rosenhouse suggests (or in addition to the spinach).
You can also switch up the type of pasta you go with for this bake recipe. Penne works well, as it offers a nice bite-sized pasta shape that the sauce can really cling to. Similar shapes to penne include rigatoni or rotini, and Rosenhouse also suggests shells for a unique spin. Finally, if you're someone who loves a textural element with their pasta, then consider mixing breadcrumbs with the final coating of shredded mozzarella for a subtle crunch.