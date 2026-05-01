Chicken Alfredo is one of those steadfastly crowd-pleasing dinnertime staples that somehow never gets old. Although there are quite a few variations of the creamy pasta dish, the formula always stays familiar, featuring some sort of noodle (often fettuccine, but really any pasta will work), a rich, buttery, and cheesy sauce, and chicken in some form (cubed, breaded, or shredded) for a little protein boost. This one-pan chicken Alfredo bake recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse, doesn't seek to change up this tried-and-true formula too much, but instead simplifies it even more into a weeknight-worthy dish that the whole family can enjoy. Although you'll boil the pasta and prepare the sauce separately, everything eventually comes together in one pan before getting baked off into a bubbly, cheesy, fresh-from-the-oven dish.

Not only is this recipe a viable option for busy weeknights, but Rosenhouse has actually dubbed it her go-to for such occasions. "It's family-friendly, rich and cheesy, and can be made ahead and baked off right before serving for easy meal prep," she says. Rosenhouse also highlights the fact that because classic fettuccine Alfredo was the inspiration for this bake, anyone who enjoys that dish is going to find something to love here as well. She adds, "I'm a big fan of fettuccine Alfredo, and this bake definitely called in all those creamy textures and decadent flavors that I love in the original."