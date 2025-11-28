Chicken Alfredo Gets A Flavor Boost With Either Of These Veggies

Chicken pasta dishes should be more than literally descriptive — as in, ideally, they should contain more than just chicken and pasta. Today's pasta pro tip comes from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who partnered with pasta-giant Barilla to celebrate the brand's new Al Bronzo line. Beckham sat down with Tasting Table to cue us into his go-to tips for whipping up a knockout batch of chicken Alfredo at home, and in true at-home-pasta-night fashion, they're as accessible as they are flavorful. According to Beckham, a cooked veggie addition is all it takes. To give cheesy, protein-forward chicken Alfredo a nourishing, well-rounded upgrade, Beckham is mixing in either zucchini or spinach — or (for the most dimensional, filling dish) both.

To prepare spinach for Alfredo-infusion, Beckham tells us, "When the chicken Alfredo is almost done, you could mix the spinach in and finish it on the stove top," a convenient wilting method that doesn't require any extra prep steps. "Or," says Beckham, "sometimes I just like to [...] put the spinach in a pan really hot with a bit of water, [and] cook it down a little bit." To nail sauteed spinach that's neither watery nor slimy, take care to avoid overcooking, tossing constantly, and removing those tender leaves from the heat right when they start to wilt. Pro tip: Mature fresh spinach leaves resist sogginess more hardily for sauteeing separately, while delicate baby spinach softens more easily for the quick stir-in method Beckham describes.