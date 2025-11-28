Chicken Alfredo Gets A Flavor Boost With Either Of These Veggies
Chicken pasta dishes should be more than literally descriptive — as in, ideally, they should contain more than just chicken and pasta. Today's pasta pro tip comes from Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who partnered with pasta-giant Barilla to celebrate the brand's new Al Bronzo line. Beckham sat down with Tasting Table to cue us into his go-to tips for whipping up a knockout batch of chicken Alfredo at home, and in true at-home-pasta-night fashion, they're as accessible as they are flavorful. According to Beckham, a cooked veggie addition is all it takes. To give cheesy, protein-forward chicken Alfredo a nourishing, well-rounded upgrade, Beckham is mixing in either zucchini or spinach — or (for the most dimensional, filling dish) both.
To prepare spinach for Alfredo-infusion, Beckham tells us, "When the chicken Alfredo is almost done, you could mix the spinach in and finish it on the stove top," a convenient wilting method that doesn't require any extra prep steps. "Or," says Beckham, "sometimes I just like to [...] put the spinach in a pan really hot with a bit of water, [and] cook it down a little bit." To nail sauteed spinach that's neither watery nor slimy, take care to avoid overcooking, tossing constantly, and removing those tender leaves from the heat right when they start to wilt. Pro tip: Mature fresh spinach leaves resist sogginess more hardily for sauteeing separately, while delicate baby spinach softens more easily for the quick stir-in method Beckham describes.
Grilled zucchini or sauteed spinach upgrade chicken Alfredo, but adding both is twice as nice
While sauteeing may be a somewhat more convenient cooking method, Beckham recommends grilled zucchini or grilled, crispy spinach leaves to give chicken Alfredo a slightly smoky flavor and toothy texture. "When I am making greens for chicken Alfredo, I love that little bit of char, so usually grilled is my favorite way to go," he shares. "I just like to grill it and then just chuck it on there [...] Usually it is right at the end, so it stays a little bit crispy, it's just to sprinkle it on top with some extra cheese."
If you're working with zucchini, half-inch-thick planks grill more crisply and evenly than rounds. About three minutes per side is the sweet spot for ensuring a browned exterior. Sturdy planks also yield easy flipping on the grill, as well as maximal surface area for craveable grill marks. For a cohesive, non-clunky mouthfeel alongside the pasta, julienne that charred zucchini post-grill. To grill leafy spinach, coat it with olive oil, then pop it in a grilling basket and cook (covered) until wilted and bright green, roughly 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit. We've also rounded up a few foolproof tips for grilling veggies to help home cooks out. To complete the meal, pair your zucchini-and-spinach chicken Alfredo with a glass of full-bodied Chardonnay or bright, acidic Sauvignon Blanc, and a side of savory garlic bread or refreshing tomato bruschetta.