8 Tasty Chicken Pasta Recipes To Whip Up Tonight

Chicken and pasta go together like steak and taters, wine and cheese, red beans and rice, and endless other culinary dynamic duos. But the combo of poultry and noodles stands out for its incarnation potential, including a global array of dishes and myriad ways to prepare them. With that in mind, we've gathered eight tasty chicken pasta recipes from our creative recipe developers, ones you can whip up tonight with little fuss or fanfare.

We're hitting on a wide spectrum of flavor faves here, from creamy Cajun to dreamy fettuccine, Crock-Pot Alfredo, Buffalo chicken lasagna, and even chicken pasta cropping up in unexpected places. How about pot-pie pasta or Mandarin chicken pasta in a gingery fusilli salad? Anything goes, as long as it tastes good, right? Fortunately, that's not a problem here, with our bevy of adventurous recipe gurus and endless ingredients from Mother Nature.

Remember that you can often substitute the recommended pasta in these recipes for a gluten-free version. Just be aware of cooking times, depending on the type of pasta swap-in, as some cook more quickly than traditional wheat-based pasta. Just experiment based on your needs — or stick to these pro-tested recipes as written (and thoroughly enjoyed by happy diners.)