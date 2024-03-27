12 Easy Crockpot Chicken Recipes For Delicious Dinners

Sometimes it's just a crockpot day. Whether pressed for time or simply craving that slow-cooked goodness in a warm, bubbling pot, it's one of the best ways of getting delicious home-cooked dinners with one-and-done simplicity. Fortunately, our recipe developers have created a collection of easy crockpot chicken recipes for chefs with any level of expertise. Most approaches call for an upfront dump of ingredients that simmer their way to glory with little intervention on your part.

Among our 12 favorites here, you'll find recipes for slow-cooker Cajun-style gumbo, Italian chicken cacciatore, French coq au vin, Greek lemon orzo, Asian pho, and a wealth of fresh aromatic dinners harboring the likes of sun-dried tomatoes, asparagus, spinach, artichokes, sesame seeds, Alfredo sauce, and so much more. With these crockpot versions of classic dishes, you'll be reinventing tried-and-true recipes and maybe even tossing in your custom touches.

Cooking is all about creating culinary delight in healthy, nourishing ways. It's an ongoing experiment that we do regularly — so why not make it easy and fun all at once?