Give Classic Chicken Alfredo A Smoky Upgrade With One Canned Ingredient
Chicken Alfredo is classic comfort food for a reason. Between the juicy poultry and cheesy sauce, it's a rich, creamy, and cozy dish. But let's face it — as satisfying as it might be to dig into a bowl of chicken Alfredo, it's not exactly the most flavorful meal around. So if you want to make the taste of your pasta pop without completely altering its flavor, try adding some canned smoked salmon or crab.
These suggestions come from the advice of Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods. According to Langley, you'll want to opt for MSC-certified salmon or crab specifically. These tins have been verified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), an organization that supports sustainable, wild-caught seafood. It can take a whopping 18 months for a product to become certified by the MSC, so if you get a can that has this label, you know you're getting the good stuff. Plus, these types of smoked seafood will add a light smoky, oceanic flavor to elevate your pasta without overwhelming it. "These additions add a touch of luxury and pair beautifully with creamy Alfredo," Langley said.
Easy ways to add a luxurious touch to your Alfredo
Luckily, giving your chicken Alfredo a smoky upgrade doesn't mean you have to put in a lot of extra effort. Because canned salmon or crab is already cooked, you can make your recipe as normal, and throw in your new ingredient at the end of the process. First, make sure to drain and break up your salmon (if that's what you're using). Then, simply incorporate it into your sauce as the last step after your cheesy ingredients have melted. Let it warm up as you add in your noodles and cooked chicken, and toss everything together.
If you're deciding between salmon or crab, know that both have a similar buttery flavor, especially since you're only choosing between smoked varieties. However, their texture will differ slightly since canned crab typically comes in lumps, while you'll want to flake tinned salmon. Once you've picked your favorite, Langley recommends incorporating a few other easy ingredients. "You can also add fresh herbs like chives or tarragon, or even a touch of truffle oil for richness," she said. As an alternative, garnish your dish with some chopped parsley, basil, black pepper, red pepper flakes, or parmesan. And while truffle oil is a luxurious option, you can also experiment with another infused oil for a similarly tasty upgrade.