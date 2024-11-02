Chicken Alfredo is classic comfort food for a reason. Between the juicy poultry and cheesy sauce, it's a rich, creamy, and cozy dish. But let's face it — as satisfying as it might be to dig into a bowl of chicken Alfredo, it's not exactly the most flavorful meal around. So if you want to make the taste of your pasta pop without completely altering its flavor, try adding some canned smoked salmon or crab.

These suggestions come from the advice of Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans and Langley Foods. According to Langley, you'll want to opt for MSC-certified salmon or crab specifically. These tins have been verified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), an organization that supports sustainable, wild-caught seafood. It can take a whopping 18 months for a product to become certified by the MSC, so if you get a can that has this label, you know you're getting the good stuff. Plus, these types of smoked seafood will add a light smoky, oceanic flavor to elevate your pasta without overwhelming it. "These additions add a touch of luxury and pair beautifully with creamy Alfredo," Langley said.

