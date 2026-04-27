We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every home cook should have a good enchilada recipe (or several enchilada recipes) in their repertoire. Easy to make and double for a crowd, enchiladas are perfect for any occasion, be it a quick and easy weeknight meal or a more elaborate weekend affair. The soft rolled tortillas can be stuffed with virtually anything, be it ground beef, pulled chicken, or even soft, cooked pumpkin puree. That's why enchiladas also make such a good vegetarian and vegan option — there are endless possibilities of meatless fillings to roll inside each tortilla.

Having two vegetarian sisters has given me an appreciation of vegetables and their many flavors and uses. The key to making vegetables taste great is first by seasoning, and then by roasting (and coating in a really good sauce). In this roasted veggie enchiladas recipe, I pair spiced and roasted zucchini, eggplant, and carrot with a smoky guajillo chile pepper sauce for an earthy, tangy, savory enchilada. Stuffed with fiber-packed black beans and shredded cheese, these veggie enchiladas are a an easy, healthy meal to have any day of the week.