One-Pan Quinoa Enchilada Skillet Recipe
For busy weekdays when you want to serve a well-balanced meal but are short on time, try this one-pan quinoa enchilada skillet recipe. This dish offers both convenience and nutrition in a single pan. Envision the flavorful combination of sauteed onions, garlic, bell peppers, and spicy jalapeños with hearty quinoa, all simmered in a flavorful vegetable broth with a blend of zesty spices is delicious in a bowl or wrapped up in a tortilla.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Mexican food is always a hit at my house and I typically have all of these ingredients on hand so can create this meal at a moment's notice. I like to put out small bowls with toppings so everyone can add what they love to their bowl or burrito." Think toppings like avocado slices, sliced jalapeños, lime wedges, and sour cream, and perhaps some tortilla chips to scoop it all up.
Gather the ingredients for one-pan quinoa enchilada skillet
To make this recipe, you'll need several items from the produce department — onion, garlic, red pepper, green pepper, jalapeño, corn, and lime. If you want to add some freshness to the finished skillet, pick up some fresh cilantro and avocado.
Hit up the dry goods area for the star of the show, quinoa, along with vegetable broth, enchilada sauce, diced tomatoes, and black beans. Stop by the dairy aisle for some shredded cheese, and if you prefer to skip the dairy, either leave it out or purchase a dairy-free option. Finally, check your pantry for avocado oil, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Add oil to a pan
Add the oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the vegetables
Saute the onion, garlic, bell peppers, and jalapeño for 8 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 3: Mix in quinoa and spices
Add the quinoa, broth, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper and cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Step 4: Build the enchilada skillet and simmer
Mix in the enchilada sauce, diced tomatoes, black beans, corn, lime juice, and cheese. Cook for 5 minutes on medium-low heat.
Step 5: Garnish and serve
Garnish the enchilada skillet with optional toppings like avocado slices, chopped cilantro, sliced jalapeños, and lime wedges before serving.
How can you adjust the heat level in this enchilada skillet?
Since some like it hot and some don't, and luckily, there are several ways to increase or decrease the heat level in this recipe. If you want to keep things mild (which can be especially helpful if you are serving it to guests and aren't sure how they react to spice), the first thing you can do is omit the jalapeño. Substituting a poblano pepper is a nice option as they are much milder. To take things up a notch on the spice level, consider adding an extra jalapeño or going with Serrano peppers instead.
Adjusting the amount of chili powder can take things up or down in spice level. You can even add in some cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes for a quick dose of heat. When you are shopping for enchilada sauce they usually come in mild, medium, or hot, so you can choose accordingly. Another way to take up the heat in this recipe is by adding hot sauce. You can add it directly to the skillet or simply serve it on the side.
How should you serve this enchilada skillet?
There are many options when serving this enchilada skillet recipe. The first way is to serve it like you would a bowl of chili with lots of toppings like sour cream, cheese, avocado, red onion, and cilantro. Serving it with crispy tortilla chips for dipping while eating is a delicious accompaniment.
If you are a tortilla fan, you can fill a large tortilla with the enchilada mixture along with any toppings you like and fold into a burrito. These can also be made ahead and reheated, if you're interested in taking a meal-prep route with this recipe. To stay true to the enchilada nature of the dish, you can also fill medium tortillas and lay them in a baking dish, top with more enchilada sauce along with a layer of cheese and bake.
A fresh salad with crunchy raw vegetables is a nice side dish to serve with the warm and spicy enchilada skillet. A Mexican street corn salad provides a nice contrast with the sweet corn and crunchy red pepper, or if you prefer a green salad, this Mexican kale salad is a delicious option.
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- ½ diced onion
- 3 minced garlic cloves
- 1 diced red bell pepper
- 1 diced green bell pepper
- 1 diced jalapeño
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup enchilada sauce
- 1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 cup corn
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- avocado slices
- chopped cilantro
- sliced jalapeño
- lime wedges
