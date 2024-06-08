One-Pan Quinoa Enchilada Skillet Recipe

Since some like it hot and some don't, and luckily, there are several ways to increase or decrease the heat level in this recipe. If you want to keep things mild (which can be especially helpful if you are serving it to guests and aren't sure how they react to spice), the first thing you can do is omit the jalapeño. Substituting a poblano pepper is a nice option as they are much milder. To take things up a notch on the spice level, consider adding an extra jalapeño or going with Serrano peppers instead.

Adjusting the amount of chili powder can take things up or down in spice level. You can even add in some cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes for a quick dose of heat. When you are shopping for enchilada sauce they usually come in mild, medium, or hot, so you can choose accordingly. Another way to take up the heat in this recipe is by adding hot sauce. You can add it directly to the skillet or simply serve it on the side.