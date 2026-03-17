18 Enchilada Recipes To Spice Up Your Week

When you're craving a dish that's savory, saucy, and can feed a crowd, enchiladas can always do the trick. The best part is that they're super customizable. Fill them with chicken, pork, or beef, or opt for vegetarian options like beans, mushrooms, or even jackfruit. Want to infuse the dish with as much flavor as possible? Choose from red or green sauce to match those flavors to your fillings, and layer it with cheese or leave it dairy-free. And if you're willing to experiment with different ingredients and methods, you'll see just how many ways you can make this beloved Mexican dish.

But don't worry — you don't have to dream up these flavor combinations all on your own. We've collected some of our best enchilada recipes to give you all the inspiration you need for your next enchilada night. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or just treating yourself to a special solo dinner, these delicious enchilada recipes will have you covered every time.