This Canned Food Packing Up To 31 Grams Of Fiber Is Probably In Your Pantry (And Fits In With Any Meal)

There are people who have built beans into their everyday, soaking and seasoning them, constructing entire meals around them. Then there's the rest of us, who have a couple cans of black beans pushed to the back of the pantry, lurking for some future event, maybe a power outage or a Super Bowl party that requires a 7-layer dip. But, you actually don't need a specific reason to crack open that can. They're way more multipurpose than most people realize, and they're worth developing a habit around, because each can contains around 31 grams of fiber, depending on the brand and bean density. With a little practice and imagination, you too can become a regular bean-eater.

Although fibermaxxing is gaining traction as a nutritional trend — move over, protein — most people aren't getting enough dietary fiber, and it's starting to show up in uncomfortable health statistics. Rates of chronic digestive issues and colon cancer have been rising, and one of the consistent through lines is an unbalanced diet that skews heavy on processed and ultra-processed foods, which often lack meaningful amounts of fiber, and light on whole plant material.

Beans are dense in fiber because of how the plants are built. Their cell walls contain complex carbohydrates that don't fully break down in digestion, along with resistant starch that makes it all the way to the large intestine, intact. There, gut bacteria ferment it, producing compounds which in turn support everything from digestion and elimination to inflammation reduction. Superfoods and diet trends may come and go, but this is a structural part of how the human body works.