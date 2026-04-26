11 Creative Ways To Use Bakery Croissants
A perfectly flaky, bakery-fresh croissant is pretty irresistible as it is, and while sometimes it's good to keep things simple, we're all for sprucing up the crisp, golden pastry with some extra goodies. A swipe of butter or jam is always a great shout, but croissants are far more versatile than you'd think. These beloved French pastries are the perfect base for enhancing with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients, making it easy to amp up the indulgence or create a more substantial meal. Plus, many of these upgrades involve staples that you'll likely already have in your kitchen.
If you're wondering what to do with your latest bakery haul, we've got plenty of inspiration for you. Whether you're crafting a hearty bake or a fully loaded sandwich, croissants can really do it all, with their light, buttery layers soaking up other flavors with ease, and crisping up beautifully in the oven. So, it might just be time to start thinking beyond the breakfast plate.
1. Turn them into almond croissants
If you have plain croissants on hand but fancy something a little more rich and flavorful, try transforming your pastries into almond croissants. This might sound like a lot of hassle, but it's actually far easier than you'd think, and we're certain you won't be disappointed when you take that first sweet, nutty bite.
Almond croissants are loved for their creamy frangipane filling and glorious glossy glaze, and prepping these elements from scratch couldn't be simpler. Making frangipane involves mixing almond meal with softened butter, sugar, egg, and almond extract, while a glaze can be whipped up by boiling sugar and water. You'll spread the creamy almond mixture inside the halved croissant, sandwich everything together, and dunk the filled pastry in the glaze. Then, you can finish with an extra layer of frangipane and a sprinkle of flaked almonds on top if desired.
Once baked, the croissants will come out delightfully crisp and bursting with rich, nutty flavor. It's a sweeter and undeniably more decadent twist on the plain version, that's sure to rival any bakery-made version.
2. Give them a Dubai chocolate-inspired makeover
The Dubai chocolate craze is far from over, and beyond the bar, the luxurious duo of chocolate and pistachio has found its way into countless recipes, from stuffed strawberries to chia pudding. But another place this trending ingredient combo shines is alongside crisp, flaky pastry.
There are a few different approaches you can take here, but essentially, you want to focus on the three key elements of the viral treat. These are pistachio cream, knafeh (the finely shredded phyllo dough), and chocolate. The creamy pistachio component is ideal for spreading inside halved croissants, or melting and drizzling over the top once you've warmed the pastries up. Knafeh typically requires a quick bake or saute to crisp it up, then the golden strands can be mixed into the pistachio cream filling, or scattered over as a garnish.
The chocolate element offers just as much versatility. Try tucking a few squares of dark or milk chocolate inside the croissants before baking, or melting chocolate separately and spreading this generously on top of each pastry before you tuck in. Finished with a sprinkle of chopped pistachios for added crunch, your Dubai chocolate-style creation will be nothing short of a showstopper.
3. Make hot dog croissants
Hot dogs are typically served in a soft bread roll, but swapping in croissants makes for a wonderfully satisfying twist. This technique brings flakiness and crunch to every bite, with the golden pastry complementing the meaty sausage, tangy sauces, and fresh toppings brilliantly.
To prep your croissants for their savory fillings, just slice each pastry lengthways down the middle (making sure you don't go all the way through). Then, you can lightly toast the croissants, either in a skillet, the oven, or the air fryer, to really make the most of that flaky-crisp contrast. They're now ready for stuffing with the cooked sausages and any other toppings that take your fancy.
One of our favorite ways to dress up hot dog croissants is with a bright, tangy medley of pickled onions, cornichons, and whole grain mustard. However, there are plenty of other delicious combos to consider. A classic dollop each of ketchup and yellow mustard is always a winner, but a topping of jammy caramelized onions, leftover chili, or pickled jalapeños would also go down a treat.
4. Bake crookies
If the viral croissant-cookie fusion isn't already on your radar, where have you been? This gooey, golden creation is packed with textural contrast and sweet, chocolatey indulgence, and the two elements come together rather effortlessly.
To make "crookies", start by mixing up a basic chocolate chip cookie dough with all of the usual suspects, like butter, sugar, eggs, flour, and chocolate. Or, if you're short on time, feel free to grab a store-bought dough instead. Now you can spread the mixture inside your halved bakery croissants, before sandwiching everything back together. To achieve the ultimate cookie-to-croissant ratio, we also like to press an extra spoonful of dough on top of each pastry. And you could totally go all out with a final layer of walnut crumble or scattering of flaked almonds.
Post-baking, there's even more room for mouth-watering adornments. Try dusting each croissant cookie with powdered sugar, drizzling over some melted dark chocolate, or finishing with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt for a touch of sophistication.
5. Whip up a breakfast casserole
Adding croissants to a hearty breakfast casserole just makes sense. The tender-crisp pastry does an excellent job of soaking up rich, savory flavors, and this method offers a nifty way to use up croissants that might otherwise be past their best. By baking the flaky bakery treats with a medley of savory breakfast staples, you'll create a well-rounded morning meal with a light-yet-satisfying feel.
When crafting a croissant breakfast casserole, there are many ingredient combinations to consider. The general approach is to place torn up croissants (day-old is best) in the bottom of a casserole dish, and pour a mixture of beaten egg, milk, and shredded cheese over the top. However, you can throw in as many extras as you wish. Sauteed onion, garlic, pancetta, or cooked, crumbled sausage would all be ideal for jazzing up the basic egg mixture, or you can flavor the blend with seasonings like thyme, parsley, paprika, or cayenne pepper. Cheese-wise, go for sharp cheddar, melty mozzarella, or nutty Gruyere, making sure to scatter some over the top before baking, too.
Served warm, perhaps alongside some fresh fruit and a steaming mug of coffee, your croissant casserole will bring a welcomed dose of comfort to your morning. What's more, any leftovers will taste just as great reheated for tomorrow's breakfast.
6. Craft a fully loaded sandwich
Despite their light, flaky texture, croissants serve as a surprisingly sturdy base for stuffing with hearty sandwich fillings. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet or savory, the pastries can be used much like your everyday sandwich loaf, turning your breakfast, lunch, or snack into something a little more elevated.
Ham and cheese are a classic combination for upgrading a plain croissant, adding heaps of savory depth and creating a moreish melty texture that complements the crispiness of the pastry especially well. Other top picks in the savory realm include egg salad, smoked salmon and cream cheese, or pesto, sliced tomatoes, and mozzarella for a Caprese-style finish. Other crisp salad veggies like cucumber, radish, or arugula are also great for introducing an extra pop of freshness.
Sweet fillings work just as well here. Try loading your croissants with sliced bananas and a generous swipe of peanut butter or Nutella to transform them into a dessert-style sandwich. Or, spread some freshly whipped cream inside the pastries, pairing the light, airy filling with some tangy lemon curd or a handful of fresh raspberries.
7. Turn bakery croissants into crispy croutons
If your croissants have started to go stale, don't let them go to waste. Instead, try transforming them into crispy croutons. While bread-based versions usually boast a robust, crunchy texture, croissant croutons offer a much lighter, flakier finish. Still, they bring plenty of richness and buttery flavor, and they're just as easy to enhance with savory seasonings.
Day-old croissants are your best bet here, since their dryness will make them easier to crisp up. Once you've cut the pastries into evenly sized cubes, toss them with a splash of olive oil, a good pinch each of salt and pepper, and other seasonings of your choice. Dried herbs like oregano, parsley, or rosemary work great, and you could even throw in some grated Parmesan for an extra hit of salty, savory depth.
Baked or air-fried until golden, the croutons can be used to elevate a whole host of savory dishes. Scatter them over salads or soups, make them the base of a hearty homemade stuffing, or turn them into a crispy topping for a homemade mac and cheese.
8. Stuff them with ice cream
It doesn't get much more decadent than an ice cream-stuffed croissant. This pairing not only tastes incredible, but boasts an undeniably impressive presentation, too. Plus, this dessert-style upgrade will only require a few minutes of your time.
It's a simple case of crisping up your croissants in the oven or air fryer, slicing them open, and stuffing them with as much ice cream as your heart desires. The rich, buttery flavor of the pastry will pair beautifully with a wide range of ice cream flavors, such as chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, or mint choc chip. Add the creamy scoops to a croissant half, and as you sandwich the second layer on top, the warmth of the pastry will slowly start to melt the ice cream. This infuses the croissants with richness and sweetness, ensuring every bite packs an irresistible contrast of textures and temperatures.
Another totally game-changing technique is to stuff croissants with Magnum bars. This way, you get extra crunch and a burst of chocolatey goodness, all without busting out the ice cream scoop. Whatever your approach, don't hesitate to add some classic ice cream toppings into the mix, too. Chopped nuts, chocolate chips, fruity sauces, or fresh berries would also fit right into your decadent stack.
9. Give s'mores a flaky, buttery upgrade
Crispy croissant meets melty marshmallow and rich chocolate in this genius take on the beloved campfire treat. Croissant s'mores ditch the usual graham crackers, swapping in a lighter, flakier vessel for the tempting fillings. And the results are just as phenomenal as you'd expect. In fact, once you try this technique, you may well be converted for life.
Getting the marshmallows nice and melty is, of course, an essential step. To keep things traditional, thread them onto sticks and toast them over an open flame (a gas stovetop works great, too). The gooey marshmallows can then be added to the warmed, halved croissants along with the milk chocolate pieces, to create the ultimate sweet sandwich. Using the broiler is another fuss-free option. Just place marshmallows on one half of the croissant, and chocolate on the other, then broil everything on high until gloriously melty and toasty.
Much like traditional s'mores, these croissant-based versions are easy to upgrade with extra add-ins or other unique ingredient swaps. A layer of peanut butter or Nutella would make an excellent addition, as would sliced fresh strawberries or juicy mandarin segments. You could also opt for flavored marshmallows, with chocolate, coffee, or salted caramel versions all helping the buttery pastry and smooth chocolate to shine.
10. Make croissant bread pudding
Bread pudding has long been a favorite amongst dessert enthusiasts, and croissants give this cozy bake an instant upgrade. Made the classic way, this pudding typically calls for stale brioche or challah, but croissants introduce an unmatched lightness and crisp texture that makes the dessert feel extra special.
You'll first chop the (ideally day-old) croissants into bite-sized chunks, and toss them into a baking dish. A creamy custard, made with eggs, milk, cream, and vanilla, gets poured all over the top, coating every morsel in a layer of silky richness. Since soaking is required to let the croissants absorb all of those delicious flavors, this one is ideal for prepping ahead of time. Then, when you're ready to enjoy it, bake the pudding until the custard has set and the pastry is golden all over. It'll taste amazing with a scoop of ice cream, dollop of whipped cream, or generous pouring of vanilla sauce.
11. Bake eggs into them
Buttery, tender-crisp pastry and runny egg yolks make for a mouth-watering match, and croissant boats are a playful way to bring these two elements together. Here, eggs are baked directly into the hollowed-out croissants, creating a striking savory treat that'll be the star of any brunch table.
To prepare the croissants, cut an oval-shaped section from the top of each one. The simplest approach is to crack an egg right into the hole, sprinkle over some salt and pepper, and pop everything in the oven until the whites have set. However, if you have a little extra time on your hands, we highly recommend getting creative with some extras.
A layer of shredded cheese or a drizzle of pesto underneath the egg works brilliantly, and you could also throw in some sauteed veggies, like bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, or spinach. Crumbled bacon is another top pick, perfect for layering in or scattering on top as a salty, smoky garnish. For a final pop of color and brightness, top the freshly baked croissant boats with fresh herbs like chives, parsley, or cilantro.