11 Creative Ways To Use Bakery Croissants

A perfectly flaky, bakery-fresh croissant is pretty irresistible as it is, and while sometimes it's good to keep things simple, we're all for sprucing up the crisp, golden pastry with some extra goodies. A swipe of butter or jam is always a great shout, but croissants are far more versatile than you'd think. These beloved French pastries are the perfect base for enhancing with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients, making it easy to amp up the indulgence or create a more substantial meal. Plus, many of these upgrades involve staples that you'll likely already have in your kitchen.

If you're wondering what to do with your latest bakery haul, we've got plenty of inspiration for you. Whether you're crafting a hearty bake or a fully loaded sandwich, croissants can really do it all, with their light, buttery layers soaking up other flavors with ease, and crisping up beautifully in the oven. So, it might just be time to start thinking beyond the breakfast plate.