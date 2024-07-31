Ice-Cream Packed Croissants Are The Elevated Way To Enjoy Your Favorite Summer Treat
Though ice cream sandwiches may bring more formulaic recipes to mind, we'd like to encourage you to think outside of the cold box to build decadent recipes of your own. Something as satisfying as a beautifully made ice cream sandwich can be customized to cater to your cravings, and we are here to fully support adventurous creative culinary undertakings.
While ice cream bars are delicious as standalone snacks, warm, freshly baked croissants stuffed with ice cream are even better. If this doesn't sound tempting enough, the baked goods can also be backed with sauces, toppings of your choice, and a bit of powdered sugar. Whether you use store-bought croissants or decide to try whipping up a batch of flaky croissants at home, be sure to warm up your croissant before packing it with ice cream, as the textural and temperature contrast helps turn this sweet snack into a treat that could be the poster image for La Dolce Vita.
Combinations to try with your ice cream croissants
Ice cream croissants are waiting for your customizations of drool-inducing flavor and texture. Layer flaky croissants with your choice of peanut butter or Nutella, or for fruitier desserts, spread your favorite jam or preserves over one of the exposed buttery surfaces. Several ice cream bar brands offer a line-up of varieties to chop up and insert into the croissant sandwich — Magnum's chocolate truffle, brownie, and almond ice cream bars can all sit comfortably inside a buttery croissant — or experiment with your own flavor variations.
Pack scoops of your favorite Ben & Jerry's pints into the middle of a buttery croissant or spoon homemade strawberry sorbet on top of a toasted slice. Add texture to your sweet treat with chopped nuts, diced chocolate bars, chocolate chips, or candy sprinkles, and finish your presentation with dustings of cinnamon or thin drizzles of caramel. If these combinations sound a bit too sweet, dial back your recipe with a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chopped fresh herbs like basil and rosemary and a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt. This kind of recipe is perfect for a build-a-sandwich concept, with toppings spread out for family and friends to dress up croissants as they choose.