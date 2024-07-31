Ice-Cream Packed Croissants Are The Elevated Way To Enjoy Your Favorite Summer Treat

Though ice cream sandwiches may bring more formulaic recipes to mind, we'd like to encourage you to think outside of the cold box to build decadent recipes of your own. Something as satisfying as a beautifully made ice cream sandwich can be customized to cater to your cravings, and we are here to fully support adventurous creative culinary undertakings.

While ice cream bars are delicious as standalone snacks, warm, freshly baked croissants stuffed with ice cream are even better. If this doesn't sound tempting enough, the baked goods can also be backed with sauces, toppings of your choice, and a bit of powdered sugar. Whether you use store-bought croissants or decide to try whipping up a batch of flaky croissants at home, be sure to warm up your croissant before packing it with ice cream, as the textural and temperature contrast helps turn this sweet snack into a treat that could be the poster image for La Dolce Vita.