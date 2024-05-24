Croissant S'mores Are The Buttery Upgrade To Everyone's Favorite Summer Treat
S'mores are a classic summer treat — they're chocolatey, gooey, and delicious, so what's not to love? However, if you're tired of traditional s'mores and are looking for a way to take them to the next level, then you need to know about a TikTok trend that's been going around: croissant s'mores.
Croissant s'mores are exactly how they sound: S'mores made with croissants instead of graham crackers. This swap gives s'mores a buttery upgrade, resulting in a richer taste and softer overall texture. Plus, as an added bonus, croissants are significantly bigger than graham crackers, meaning you get to indulge in a larger s'more than you normally would.
Making croissant s'mores isn't much different than making regular s'mores. Toast your marshmallows over the campfire — or, if you're inside, carefully over the stovetop flame — then place inside the croissant along with the chocolate. Since the croissant is bigger in size, you may need more than one marshmallow. If you want the croissant to be warm as well, you can pop it in the microwave — if you're near one and not at a campsite — for about 10 seconds to warm it up before adding the marshmallows and chocolate. Alternatively, you can use your oven: Cut the croissants in half, add the marshmallows to one side and the chocolate to the other side, and bake for about eight to 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The oven method has the added benefit of making sure the chocolate also melts and that the croissants warm up.
How to further upgrade croissant s'mores
As the croissant swap demonstrates, you don't need to stick to the basic formula when it comes to s'mores. For example, one of our tips for upgrading your s'mores is to get creative with the chocolate — you can swap out milk for dark or white chocolate or use a combination of chocolate types in one s'more for a more flavorful chocolate experience. Or, you can swap out straightforward chocolate bars for chocolate candy, such as Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, 3 Musketeers, or Milky Way bars.
Speaking of Reese's, another way to get the nutty flavor infusion is to simply spread peanut butter — or your preferred nut butter — inside the croissant before adding the marshmallows and chocolate. Or, for another take on the Milky Way idea, you can drizzle salted caramel sauce over the marshmallows and chocolate before closing the croissant s'more. You can also dip the whole croissant s'more into salted caramel sauce or another type of dessert sauce — perhaps a fruit sauce or, for even more chocolatey goodness, a hot fudge sauce. Meanwhile, if you're looking for a more luxurious s'mores addition, then you may want to consider adding charred fruit or booze-infused chocolate.