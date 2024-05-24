Croissant S'mores Are The Buttery Upgrade To Everyone's Favorite Summer Treat

S'mores are a classic summer treat — they're chocolatey, gooey, and delicious, so what's not to love? However, if you're tired of traditional s'mores and are looking for a way to take them to the next level, then you need to know about a TikTok trend that's been going around: croissant s'mores.

Croissant s'mores are exactly how they sound: S'mores made with croissants instead of graham crackers. This swap gives s'mores a buttery upgrade, resulting in a richer taste and softer overall texture. Plus, as an added bonus, croissants are significantly bigger than graham crackers, meaning you get to indulge in a larger s'more than you normally would.

Making croissant s'mores isn't much different than making regular s'mores. Toast your marshmallows over the campfire — or, if you're inside, carefully over the stovetop flame — then place inside the croissant along with the chocolate. Since the croissant is bigger in size, you may need more than one marshmallow. If you want the croissant to be warm as well, you can pop it in the microwave — if you're near one and not at a campsite — for about 10 seconds to warm it up before adding the marshmallows and chocolate. Alternatively, you can use your oven: Cut the croissants in half, add the marshmallows to one side and the chocolate to the other side, and bake for about eight to 10 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. The oven method has the added benefit of making sure the chocolate also melts and that the croissants warm up.