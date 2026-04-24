11 Herbs That Can Be Easily Propagated From Cuttings

Some of the best herbs to have in your kitchen can be grown from cuttings taken from your friends' and family's plants. Propagating herbs is much more cost-effective than purchasing plants from a nursery or garden center. It's also the best method to use to start an eco-friendly, sustainable garden at home, as you won't be relying on shipping or transportation methods and you can reduce the waste associated with plant packaging.

This process is typically faster than starting herbs from seed, though it does require some patience. You'll want to take your cuttings from a tall, healthy plant, and cut off at least four to six inches at a 45-degree angle. You'll have the best chance of success if you cultivate three or four cuttings from each plant. Moisture primarily evaporates through the leaves of plants, which can end up affecting the stalk's ability to root. After cutting, you should remove most of them, leaving just one or two.

The cuttings should be placed in a container of water or moist potting soil in indirect sunlight in a warm environment. Make sure the cuttings stay moist by spraying them with water each day, and replace the water in the container every other day. You can increase humidity by covering the container with a plastic bag or plant cover. In about one or two weeks, you should see roots forming; however, it's normal for half the cuttings to fail, which is why you should start with multiples from each plant. Ready to try your hand at starting an indoor herb garden from cuttings? Here are the 10 easiest herbs to propagate.