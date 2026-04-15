Naturally Attract Hummingbirds By Growing This Everyday Cooking Herb

There are so many reasons to have a garden. A garden will brighten your landscape with depth and color while it offers fresh-cut flowers for your home. For foodies, a garden can be an easy way to supply your kitchen with edible crops and spices. And for many, it's a place to escape, relieve stress, and surround oneself with little fluttering friends. If it's hummingbirds you're looking to draw closer, we've got a plant for you!

Salvia plants, more commonly known as sage, can be great flowering herbs to place in your garden or in pots. Many provide beautiful flowers in a wide variety of colors, enticing spices for your cooking, and a prolific food source for our pollinating hummingbird friends. One variety in particular that we suggest you try is pineapple sage.

A perennial bush in zones 8-11, this plant will grow in most other areas as an annual. It can reach four to five feet in height and spread. The flowers are a brilliant red tubular, perfect for long hummingbird beaks. It has a long blooming season and provides both edible flowers and leaves.

The leaves offer a sweet pineapple fragrance and flavor that can be used to make a delectable brewed tea or infused into a syrup. They can be added to baked goods like cookies and cakes to add a fruity, floral aesthetic. And you can even sprinkle pineapple sage into savory dishes like baked chicken or grilled kabobs to provide a tropical flavor.