The Underrated Herb That Sounds Tropical And Brightens Up Iced Tea

Iced tea is both delicious and versatile, as you can add tons of different flavors to it. Popular examples include lemonade iced tea, raspberry iced tea, and even alcohol. However, there's one versatile herb you may not think to add to your iced tea that can take it from good to great: pineapple sage.

Pineapple sage (scientifically called Salvia elegans, according to Wisconsin Horticulture) has a taste reminiscent of pineapple, unsurprisingly. It is native to the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains. It grows red flowers, but the edible leaves are what goes best in iced tea. You can grow the plant yourself, and in some areas it will grow perennially.

With its soft taste, pineapple sage has a unique culinary advantage over other sage leaves. Regular sage can have a strong peppery flavor that won't blend as well with tea, but pineapple sage's fruity notes perfectly complement the beverage and pair perfectly with lots of other flavors.