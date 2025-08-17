The Underrated Herb That Sounds Tropical And Brightens Up Iced Tea
Iced tea is both delicious and versatile, as you can add tons of different flavors to it. Popular examples include lemonade iced tea, raspberry iced tea, and even alcohol. However, there's one versatile herb you may not think to add to your iced tea that can take it from good to great: pineapple sage.
Pineapple sage (scientifically called Salvia elegans, according to Wisconsin Horticulture) has a taste reminiscent of pineapple, unsurprisingly. It is native to the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains. It grows red flowers, but the edible leaves are what goes best in iced tea. You can grow the plant yourself, and in some areas it will grow perennially.
With its soft taste, pineapple sage has a unique culinary advantage over other sage leaves. Regular sage can have a strong peppery flavor that won't blend as well with tea, but pineapple sage's fruity notes perfectly complement the beverage and pair perfectly with lots of other flavors.
How to use pineapple sage in tea
In addition to enhancing flavor, herbs like pineapple sage can give your tea pitcher an aesthetically pleasing look. You simply need to layer it in the pitcher with ice and other herbs, then pour the tea over it. This will give your beverage a delicious taste and a beautiful presentation that will wow your friends and family the next time you host an event. Let them sit in the pitcher for a bit before serving, as this will infuse the liquid with flavor and make each sip consistently wonderful.
Other additions that would go great with pineapple sage include basil, lemon balm, mint, or edible flowers. A tropical, cold drink featuring coconut water and pineapple sage would be a hit with fans of piña coladas. You can use black or green tea and even mix the infused tea in with other drinks, such as creating a delicious tea lemonade with subtle fruit flavors. It all comes down to personal preference, so don't be afraid to get creative! Use the best kind of tea for iced tea and get to adding your favorite flavors.