The Absolute Best Type Of Tea For Unbeatable Iced Tea

Sipping a tall glass of iced tea is a luxury that's easy to enjoy as it's rich in health benefits. Both an excellent source of hydration and beneficial antioxidants, iced tea is easy to make as either a single-serving or in a batched format for entertaining large groups. With so many different types of tea and options for preparation, there is still one kind of tea that reigns supreme for making the absolute best iced tea. Originating in China, black tea is among the most widely consumed beverages in the world and the top tea to make this beloved chilled beverage.

The most notable aspect of black tea is its high level of tannin content. Tannins are what give black tea its distinctive color, flavor, and mouthfeel. This makes black tea the ideal type for iced tea, given that its flavor is strong enough not to be diluted or unfavorably altered by the presence of ice. There are a couple of different brewing methods for making iced tea which fall into either a hot or cold design. A hot brew is quicker, taking no more than five minutes to steep your tea in boiling water before pouring it over ice. On the other side, cold brewing takes hours of steeping in the fridge with the added benefit of avoiding the risk of over-steeping, which causes an unpleasant bitter taste to your tea. There are several things to consider when choosing the right type of tea for your drink.