This Fragrant Hanging Herb Is A Hummingbird Magnet

Often described as "the gateway drug to bird watching," hummingbirds are adored for their vibrant colors, flittery flight patterns, and positive spiritual and symbolic associations. Just watching them dart from place-to-place is a delight that you don't have to be a full-blown bird lover to take joy in. If you're looking to attract more hummingbirds to your yard this spring, there's one fragrant hanging herb that doubles as a magnet for these tiniest of fine-feathered friends and an invaluable resource in the kitchen — hanging rosemary.

Hanging rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus Prostratus Group, formerly Rosmarinus officinalis), also called trailing or creeping rosemary, is easy to cultivate and maintain. It differs from rosemary in its shrub form, which grows upright and is often used to form hedges. Rather, the hanging variety, as its name implies, flows, droops, and dangles from baskets, stone walls, and trellises. Its tiny blue, lavender, pink, or white flowers and dark evergreen, needle-like leaves serve as the perfect ornamental backdrop in gardens, allowing the bolder, more colorful showstoppers to have their moment in the sun. Though pleasing to look at, it's the fragrance of fresh rosemary that's worth the price of admission.

Rosemary's sweet nectar is what attracts pollinators such as bees and butterflies and, of course, hummingbirds. Rosemary thrives in the sun away from excessive moisture, making hanging baskets, with their optimum drainage and access to sunlight an ideal solution — not to mention easy access for hummingbirds.