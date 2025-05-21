The Overripe Fruit That'll Bring All The Hummingbirds To Your Yard

When spring is in full swing, temperatures rise, and flowers start to bloom in many parts of the United States, migrating birds also start to show up in certain areas, and that includes hummingbirds. If you are located somewhere that hummingbirds pass through and have a yard or garden, you may already be putting out hummingbird feeders to attract these tiny winged wonders to your yard. Turns out, there's something else you can put out that will attract hummingbirds to your yard, and that's overripe bananas.

Chances are, you already have some bananas at home — after all, they're the most popular fruit sold in the United States, which is not surprising, given their versatility and the many different ways you can enjoy them, cooked or otherwise. And it usually doesn't take too long for bananas to go from ripe to overripe, though there are still plenty of uses for bananas at that point, from giving your pancakes and waffles a hint of natural sweetness to making the best milkshakes. Nor are humans the only ones that enjoy overripe bananas. Fruit flies are also a big fan. And hummingbirds are a big fan of fruit flies.