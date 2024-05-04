Recipes Baking Cake and Cupcake Recipes

Frosted Hummingbird Bread Recipe

sliced hummingbird bread on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table
By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff/

There are plenty of good uses for leftover ripe bananas. Banana bread, for example, is a great option, albeit a slightly overdone one. Looking to switch things up? Then look no further than this frosted hummingbird read recipe from developer Jessica Morone. In addition to bananas, this cake-like bread incorporates the tropical flavors of crushed pineapple and shredded coconut. Pecans are added for extra texture and flavor, and the bread is topped with a creamy and tangy cream cheese frosting. "The combination of all the fruit flavors with the warm spices and the luscious cream cheese frosting is a winning one because they all pair together so perfectly," Morone says.

This bread is sweet enough to be served as a dessert, or hearty enough to be a nice breakfast. It's also quite easy to make, and unlike a lot of breads out there, you don't have to worry about yeast or rising or anything like that. Whether you want to eat this in the morning with your coffee, as a snack during the day or as a dessert after your dinner, this is sure to be a recipe that you will enjoy making. 

Gather the ingredients for hummingbird bread

hummingbird bread ingredients on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

For the bread itself you will need flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, vegetable (or canola) oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, an egg, crushed pineapple, shredded coconut, chopped pecans, and ripe bananas. "You can use ripe bananas, or even overripe bananas, as they tend to be sweeter," Morone advises. "Just make sure the bananas aren't too ripe." For the frosting you will need cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and more chopped pecans. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven tempature reading 350 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Grease a loaf pan

greased bread pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients

dry ingredients in a bowl with a whisk Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Step 4: Beat oil and sugars together

sugar and oil beat together in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a large bowl beat together the vegetable oil, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth.

Step 5: Add remaining wet ingredients

wet ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

To the sugar mixture, add the egg, mashed bananas, and crushed pineapple and beat until well combined.

Step 6: Combine wet and dry ingredients

batter in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the dry ingredients to the bowl with the wet ingredients and mix just until combined. Do not overmix.

Step 7: Mix in coconut and pecans

bread batter in bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Gently fold in the shredded coconut and chopped pecans.

Step 8: Spread batter into the pan and bake

batter in a bread pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the batter to the prepared pan and bake for 50-60 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. (If the bread starts to brown too much on top while baking, cover it loosely with aluminum foil.)

Step 9: Let bread cool

baked hummingbird bread in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Remove bread from the oven and allow to cool completely in the pan.

Step 10: Make frosting

frosting in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

While the bread cools, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth.

Step 11: Frost the bread

frosting being spread on bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread the frosting over the top of the cooled bread.

Step 12: Add pecans

pecans being spooned onto frosting Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Sprinkle with remaining chopped pecans.

Step 13: Serve

sliced frosted hummingbird bread Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Slice and serve.

Can I still make hummingbird bread even if my bananas aren't ripe?

frosted hummingbird bread on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

You need to have ripe bananas for this bread, but if your bananas aren't ripe yet, there are some tricks you can do to make your bananas ripen for baking. Morone notes that her favorite way to ripen bananas quickly is in the oven. "You just put unpeeled bananas on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in the oven at 300 F and bake for about a half an hour," she explains. "Once thee peels turn black and they are soft, they are ready to use for baking." 

Another method for ripening bananas quickly is to poke unpeeled bananas with a fork and microwave them for 30 seconds at a time until soft. This method will make them the right texture for baking, but they wont be as sweet as if you baked them or just had regular ripe bananas. Another option (if you have 1-2 days before you want to make this bread) is to put the bananas in a paper bag and let them sit for a few days, which will make the bananas ripen faster than just letting them sit on the counter.

Why is it important to not overmix the bread batter?

sliced frosted hummingbird bread on a cutting board Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

This hummingbird bread is a quick bread, which means it uses baking powder and baking soda to make it rise rather than yeast, so it doesn't require a lot of mixing. In fact, it's crucial not to overmix the bread batter as it can end up being dense and tough rather than light and fluffy. As Morone explains, "Overmixing causes the gluten in the flour to develop too much, so when you overmix the batter you're overworking the gluten, which leads to a tougher final product." 

To avoid the all-too-common overmixing mistake, mix until the batter just comes together and no streaks of visible flour are left in the batter. Other than overmixing the batter, the only other mistake to look out for in this recipe is making sure the cream cheese and butter for the frosting are softened to room temperature, otherwise the frosting will be lumpy. "If your cream cheese or butter are a bit too cold, you can microwave them for about 10 seconds to soften them up," Morone notes.

