Frosted Hummingbird Bread Recipe

There are plenty of good uses for leftover ripe bananas. Banana bread, for example, is a great option, albeit a slightly overdone one. Looking to switch things up? Then look no further than this frosted hummingbird read recipe from developer Jessica Morone. In addition to bananas, this cake-like bread incorporates the tropical flavors of crushed pineapple and shredded coconut. Pecans are added for extra texture and flavor, and the bread is topped with a creamy and tangy cream cheese frosting. "The combination of all the fruit flavors with the warm spices and the luscious cream cheese frosting is a winning one because they all pair together so perfectly," Morone says.

This bread is sweet enough to be served as a dessert, or hearty enough to be a nice breakfast. It's also quite easy to make, and unlike a lot of breads out there, you don't have to worry about yeast or rising or anything like that. Whether you want to eat this in the morning with your coffee, as a snack during the day or as a dessert after your dinner, this is sure to be a recipe that you will enjoy making.