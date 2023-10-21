How To Prevent Bananas From Exploding When Ripening In A Microwave

Maybe you're in the mood to bake some sumptuous banana bread at home, but you realize you only have unripe bananas. Your trusty neighbor, who often lends you milk and sugar, is in the same boat and has no ripe bananas to give you. What can you do in such a crunch? Well, don't drive to the local grocery store just yet. There are a few ways to ripen your bananas, and the quickest method is to pop unpeeled bananas into your microwave.

But first, be sure to prick a bunch of vent holes into the unpeeled bananas. You can do this with a fork, the sharp point of a knife, or a bamboo skewer. The tiny vent holes serve as an escape route for the steam that builds up within the bananas while the microwave cooks them. Bananas have water content, after all, and will release steam when cooked.

Without the tiny vent holes, the steam buildup can cause the bananas to explode in the microwave. So the next time you want to quickly ripen your bananas, be sure to poke little holes in them first. Set them on microwave-safe serveware or on top of a moist paper towel, and microwave them in 30-second bursts until they're soft, tender, and ripe. This quick precaution will prevent a messy explosion in your microwave and result in bananas ready for noshing or all your baking needs.