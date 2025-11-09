The Easiest Way To Keep Fresh Basil On Hand All Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From caprese salad to pesto, basil is a staple of Mediterranean cuisine for a reason. Both its aroma and flavor have the power to define a dish, especially if you use it fresh. This chef-approved herb belongs in every beginner's garden, as it's fairly easy to grow. Its growing season spans from late spring to early fall, generally from May until October. The other half of the year, though, many of us reach for subpar dried basil that doesn't have the same effect, or get fresh basil bunches at the grocery store, which often come wrapped in plastic and wilt within a few days. Thankfully, there's a simple way to have fresh basil on hand all year round: Grow it indoors.

To grow indoors, basil needs the appropriate amount of light, warmth, and water. It likes to be in full sun and needs around eight hours of sunlight to thrive, so the best indoor place for it is usually a south-facing window in a warm room with a stable temperature, preferably around 75 degrees Fahrenheit. It likes moist soil, so when you see the top layer of the soil dry out, that's your cue to water. Make sure you're growing the basil in a pot with holes on the bottom, so the excess water can drain out.