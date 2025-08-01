This Chef-Approved Herb Belongs In Every Beginner's Garden

There's nothing more satisfying as a cook than picking fresh ingredients from a garden and using them in your favorite recipe. That might be a daunting idea for someone who has never grown a vegetable before, but the best way to learn a new skill is to just do it.

When it comes to what a beginner gardener should grow, the best advice is to keep it easy at first, choosing hearty plants that are easy to grow and that will fit in the space you have. For those looking to start with an herb, Dan Pelosi, author of cookbooks "Let's Eat" and "Let's Party" suggests growing basil. "It's an easy countertop/windowsill plant," Pelosi told Tasting Table. "Just keep an eye on it, and keep pinching off any flower buds you see to keep it tasting good."

Basil isn't just simple — Pelosi also explained that it is practical. After all, what's the point of growing something that you won't often use? And basil has several uses in everyday cooking. "Basil is such a great herb to eat fresh and use to finish dishes with a garnish," Pelosi continued. "Tear it up and put in your salad, over pasta, in pesto ... I could go on!"