5 Ways To Use Basil In Your Summertime Cocktails

Enjoying a buzzy beverage responsibly can make your next summertime gathering a big hit, especially when you level up a classic cocktail recipe with extra flavor. Among the many herbs you can use to enhance your refreshments, the bevy of basil types makes this green an ideal choice. Try making your own basil cordial or an infused simple syrup to have on hand for a quick dash into your cup. Muddling or smacking fresh basil before adding it to your drink also helps release the herb's earthy flavors. Finally, using basil as a colorful garnish brings a vibrant look and taste to your favorite drinks.

Depending on the type of basil you use, the flavor profile can vary from peppery to sweet and savory with notes of anise and mint. It's also worth noting that this aromatic herb packs a lot of potency into just a handful of leaves, so be sure not to overpower your cocktail with too much basil. Just six leaves is enough for a single cocktail.