5 Ways To Use Basil In Your Summertime Cocktails
Enjoying a buzzy beverage responsibly can make your next summertime gathering a big hit, especially when you level up a classic cocktail recipe with extra flavor. Among the many herbs you can use to enhance your refreshments, the bevy of basil types makes this green an ideal choice. Try making your own basil cordial or an infused simple syrup to have on hand for a quick dash into your cup. Muddling or smacking fresh basil before adding it to your drink also helps release the herb's earthy flavors. Finally, using basil as a colorful garnish brings a vibrant look and taste to your favorite drinks.
Depending on the type of basil you use, the flavor profile can vary from peppery to sweet and savory with notes of anise and mint. It's also worth noting that this aromatic herb packs a lot of potency into just a handful of leaves, so be sure not to overpower your cocktail with too much basil. Just six leaves is enough for a single cocktail.
Keep a citrus and basil cordial on hand to add to your favorite cocktails
One of the easiest ways to add a refreshing boost to your cocktails is by preparing a cordial or simple syrup. While a simple syrup is simply a solution of sugar water infused with a single flavor, a cordial can take on different characteristics with multiple flavors and the addition of acidic components. For the right mix of acidity and sweetness, you can pair just about any type of citrus fruit with basil to create a robust cordial with a variety of uses.
To prepare a lime-basil cordial, all you need is lime juice and zest, basil leaves, and granulated sugar, which you can muddle and mix before cooking on the stovetop over medium heat or leave to infuse at room temperature for 24 hours. With proper storage in the fridge, the cordial can be added to gimlets, sours, and any other cocktail you desire. Change up the flavors with lemons, tangerines, or calamansi for even more fun.
Make a basil simple syrup for a Meyer lemon Vodka Collins
Differing from a cordial, a basil simple syrup requires only sugar, water, and basil and is great to make ahead and store for later use. Starting with equal parts granulated white sugar and water and a hearty helping of fresh basil leaves, boil the mixture in a saucepan on the stovetop, stirring continuously until all the sugar dissolves and then simmer for one minute before removing the solution from the heat and letting everything steep to allow the flavors to fully infuse. You'll only need about half of an ounce of the simple syrup to make a basil Meyer lemon Vodka Collins, which also includes vodka, lemon juice, and club soda. Save your leftover basil simple syrup for a number of different cocktails and mocktails.
Try using basil simple syrup in a spiked lemonade or a gin gimlet for an extra refreshing drink. You can even add a dash to easily elevate a basic Bloody Mary or Bloody Caesar. Recipes with a berry flavor like blackberry, strawberry, or raspberry also pair particularly well with the earthy herbal flavors.
Use both muddled basil and a fresh sprig to garnish a luau basil rum cocktail
If you want to save time in the kitchen and behind the bar, skip the effort of make-ahead cordials and syrups and muddle fresh basil right into a summer cocktail. To prepare a luau basil rum cocktail worthy of your next tropical get-together, start by muddling a handful of fresh basil leaves in a shaker with St-Germain before adding rum, lime juice, and ice and shaking thoroughly until the drink is chilled. Strain the mixture over a glass of ice, and top with soda water, a sprig of fresh basil, and a lychee.
Doubling up on the basil addition by using it as both a muddle and a garnish will definitely keep the tastes of your drink cohesive and complementary. There are so many cocktails perfectly suited to an extra boost of basil flavor. Much like using a basil simple syrup, think of your favorite fresh fruits like melons, berries, citrus, and others that would balance out the earthiness of muddled basil with a level of sweetness and tartness. Adding a partially torn leaf of fresh basil to the side of your glass will effortlessly tie your cocktail together.
Muddle basil for a marvelous mocktail
As with cocktails, you can easily use basil as a lively addition to your favorite zero-proof drinks. Muddling it is a great way to release the flavors of the herb to let it fully permeate any of your favorite mocktail mixtures. Start by muddling it in the bottom of a glass for a rhubarb blueberry basil mocktail that anyone can enjoy as a summertime sipper. The great thing about mocktails is that they can be easily batched or prepared as a single serving depending on how many guests you need to serve. You can easily customize each glass with just the right amount of muddled basil to dazzle and delight.
In addition to a berry-rich mocktail, there are plenty of other non-alcoholic beverages that can be boosted by basil. Bring the tastes of the summer season to every sip by muddling basil in your cup before pouring in a generous helping of sweet and tart lemonade. For an even simpler mocktail, start by muddling basil in a glass, and then add ice and a hearty pour of ginger beer or tonic water. Finally, finish everything off with a squeeze of lime.
Try smacked basil in strawberry and basil white wine spritzer
Like muddling, using your hands to smack an herb will help release its flavor. With a lighter touch than a muddle, manually slapping or smacking your basil will accentuate its natural flavor and add a refreshing touch to your favorite summer cocktails. Making a strawberry and basil white wine spritzer starts with a mixture of strawberry syrup and white wine. To this, you'll add a sprig of fresh basil that you've lightly smacked to engage its aromatic properties before adding sliced strawberries and ice and topping everything off with soda water.
A simple sprig of smacked basil makes a quick and effective addition to any summer cocktail or mocktail. It's even more effortless than making a simple syrup, a cordial, or even muddling the herb. Grab a few leaves of fresh basil, and add it to individual glasses of a batched summer punch to give each one a kick of flavor.