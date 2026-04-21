Why California Costco Shoppers Can't Stand These Locations

As far as giant grocery chains go, Costco has one of the best reputations among customers. From its extremely popular Kirkland Signature products to those delicious free samples and Costco's hassle-free return policy, there's almost nothing that members don't love. However, with over 600 locations in the U.S., it's impossible for every single one to be perfect, and some Costcos — including several in the state of California — are downright disliked by shoppers, according to online comments and reviews.

California happens to be the U.S. state with three times the amount of Costco locations than any other, so it's no wonder why it's also home to more bad eggs than other areas of the country. While the best Costco locations in the U.S. are uplifted by their superior product selections, excellent customer service, and pristine appearance, the following five stores in the Golden State are plagued by the opposite: Chaotic and stressful atmospheres; subpar employee conduct; and products that fall below the level of quality members expect.

We scoured the internet to find reviews, testimonies, and social media buzz from dozens of shoppers who say they can't stand these Costco stores. We're not telling you to absolutely never visit these warehouses — every customer experience is unique, even low-performance stores can have better days, and most Costco staff members are likely trying their best. Still, don't be surprised if you have a less-than-satisfying experience.