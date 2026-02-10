The 9 Best Costco Locations In The US, According To Reviews

Consumers seldom skip wholesale shopping opportunities that offer good deals on brand names and discounted bulk prices. Of course, it helps that stores like Costco consistently deliver that experience — and then some. Its warehouses have become destinations in and of themselves for the variety of affordable products, and while its customers enjoy the personalized attention they receive from its well-informed and obliging employees, not all branches are uniform.

Indeed, with 923 warehouses — including 633 in the United States and Puerto Rico, plus 114 in Canada — as of this writing, some Costco locations are considered gems with exceptional promotions, vibes, inventory, and services. If you're wondering which U.S. Costco stores set the benchmark for shoppers (and what makes these rigorously vetted spots so special), we've compiled a curated selection of top-tier Costco warehouses across several states.

These stores have earned high star ratings and been continuously praised by loyal clientele for cleanliness, standout features, friendliness, wide-ranging stock, and exceptional samples (among other reasons). We'll reveal which location offers the crispiest produce, enclosed parking spaces providing protection from the elements, fast-moving lines, particularly helpful staff, and spotless restrooms. Behold the most acclaimed Costco locations across the U.S., per thrilled members.