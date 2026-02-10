The 9 Best Costco Locations In The US, According To Reviews
Consumers seldom skip wholesale shopping opportunities that offer good deals on brand names and discounted bulk prices. Of course, it helps that stores like Costco consistently deliver that experience — and then some. Its warehouses have become destinations in and of themselves for the variety of affordable products, and while its customers enjoy the personalized attention they receive from its well-informed and obliging employees, not all branches are uniform.
Indeed, with 923 warehouses — including 633 in the United States and Puerto Rico, plus 114 in Canada — as of this writing, some Costco locations are considered gems with exceptional promotions, vibes, inventory, and services. If you're wondering which U.S. Costco stores set the benchmark for shoppers (and what makes these rigorously vetted spots so special), we've compiled a curated selection of top-tier Costco warehouses across several states.
These stores have earned high star ratings and been continuously praised by loyal clientele for cleanliness, standout features, friendliness, wide-ranging stock, and exceptional samples (among other reasons). We'll reveal which location offers the crispiest produce, enclosed parking spaces providing protection from the elements, fast-moving lines, particularly helpful staff, and spotless restrooms. Behold the most acclaimed Costco locations across the U.S., per thrilled members.
Kahului, Hawaii
The only Costco currently on the island of Maui was established in May 1995. It's strategically located mere minutes from Kahului Airport, and become a popular destination for grabbing some Hawaiian-themed souvenirs and gifts, sampling Maui-grown coffee, or picking up essential kits for homemade poke bowls. But those aren't its only standout features. For instance, it typically carries numerous beach essentials, too, such as legally required, mineral-based, reef-safe sunscreens.
For food, sweet-toothed shoppers recommend the delicious macadamia nut chocolates (bearing in mind that not all Hawaii macadamia nuts are local), along with lilikoi desserts, haupia (or coconut pudding) pies, fresh local papayas, and pineapples (and other unexpected TSA-approved foods). The bakery's much-coveted guava cheesecake has garnered a lot of attention from customers, as well. Plus, this location provides EV chargers and free air for tires, making it a worthy stop for road trips.
Notwithstanding the dense crowds, rave customer reviews have flooded various platforms. These include praise for the open kitchen and bakery concept, a spacious (and covered) outdoor food court, extensive inventory, and affordable quality groceries and snacks. Moreover, locals suggest allowing yourself to be tempted by the sashimi and sushi selection — both for its freshness and good value. In short, the Kahului Costco carries everything one needs for grilling, drinking, and unwinding by the pool, and it caters to locals, late evening shoppers, and travelers alike.
Cumming, Georgia
In August 2014, a 148,000-square-foot Costco store opened in Cumming, Georgia. A charming suburban city about 40 miles north of Atlanta, it's considered one of the big box stores best locations — and maybe even the best Costco in America for great finds and welcoming vibes, as per shoppers.
This warehouse has certainly grown into a local favorite in the Atlanta metro area. In fact, Finance Buzz, which has surveyed more than 6,000 customers at 600 Costco locations across the country as of January 2026, gave the Cumming branch the highest score in terms of stock diversity, sample quality, and staff approachability and efficiency. This massive and constantly busy space is well organized and boasts perpetually stocked and neatly arranged shelves (especially in the clothing sections), wider walkways than other branches, ample parking, and a separate, upgraded gas station to limit congestion.
At this Costco, the cosmetics section is generously furnished with the latest affordable options. The customer service is particularly accommodating at the pharmacy and tire departments (even via phone and email). Meanwhile, the optical department offers attractive prices on glasses, though one tip from locals: you're more likely to secure a parking spot in the early afternoon.
Costco Business Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
There are 27 Costco Business Centers in the U.S. as of October 2025. These offer earlier opening hours than regular warehouses, hundreds of items unavailable elsewhere, access to exclusive products, budget-friendly treats, single-serving snacks in bulk (ideal for those long office shifts), and a wide range of beverages and event supplies. Now, the Minneapolis location is the only one you can find in Minnesota, as of this writing, but that's not its only selling point.
For one thing, this easily accessible spot happens to be strategically situated near the central business districts of both Minneapolis and St. Paul. Its hours are more convenient than other Costco locations, too, since it opens as early as 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at 8 a.m. on Sundays. Plus, the gas station remains operational long after the store has locked up. Furthermore, the warehouse is often spotless, according to customers, thoughtfully arranged, and well-lit.
The relatively relaxed store also features particularly knowledgeable and efficient employees, and has been praised for stocking elevated restaurant and business supplies. It stocks top-notch bulk food items (notably paper products, industrial kitchen equipment, spices, and storage options), along with an extensive selection of meats and beverages. If this location is compelling enough to get a Yelp reviewer to drive all the way from Sioux Falls, South Dakota for their pet's needs, then it must be an exceptional Costco.
Meridian, Idaho
In the high desert, just a few miles away from Boise, lies the suburban city of Meridian, Idaho. Home to the state's seventh Costco store as of this writing, the 150,000-square-foot warehouse opened in October 2020. Known for being a community-oriented spot, this Costco offers particularly attractive deals and a predominantly welcoming and kind staff, be it in store or online.
For instance, one ecstatic customer highlighted how smoothly their new washing machine was delivered to their home from the store. Throughout the process, the Costco staff was duly proactive with updates, demonstrating both efficiency and friendliness. Other shoppers have praised the ample parking space, excellent beverage options (including boba tea choices), generally fast-moving lines, and seamless gas service. It's easy to see, then, why a frequent shopper concluded on Yelp in January 2025 that this Costco location was "refreshing in a world that seems to have forgotten about service with a smile."
Fortune Park, Indiana
Indiana is home to nine Costco locations in total, including a highly regarded warehouse launched in October 2002 in Northwestern Indianapolis' Fortune Park area. According to rave online reviews, this branch is particularly favored by local shoppers for a variety of reasons, including its extensive stock, sparkling interior, and approachable, courteous, and cooperative employees.
Other frequent shoppers have commended the generous parking capacity, along with the general quality and diversity of samples offered. However, you'll also find alluring deals and choices on clothing articles, alcoholic beverages, and school supplies. Furthermore, the employees at the front desk are apparently always eager to cater to their customers' needs and resolve their urgent issues. The addition of two extra lines has certainly simplified the checkout process at busy hours, too, thus ensuring an overall smooth experience. "Everything is stocked, even on busy days," a shopper wrote on Google in early 2026, highlighting one of the many reasons this Costco location excels.
Northwest Kansas City, Missouri
Despite its high-volume traffic, one of the cleanest and most polished Costco warehouses you can shop at can be found in the Northland area of Kansas City, a developing region stretching north of the Missouri River. Launched in May 2017, this branch is particularly noted for its convenient accessibility from the highway, hospitable atmosphere, professional management, generally uncluttered passageways, and well-informed sample servers. This is where you'll always find electric carts for shoppers with mobility issues, unbeatable gas prices compared to other places in the area, and expansive healthy and organic goods selection, rather fast checkout lines.
Perhaps this issue isn't generally addressed enough, but the restrooms at this Costco have been praised for their cleanliness and maintenance, while the employees have generally proven to be most accommodating and obliging across all departments. One previous customer even stated they'd only go to this Costco for air in their tires because it's superior to other available options.
Coralville, Iowa
The Costco warehouse that opened in Coralville, Iowa in June 2012 entices regional customers with two standout features in particular. Firstly, it's conveniently located on Heartland Drive, just west of Highway 965 and north of Interstate 80. Secondly, it boasts a spacious indoor parking garage that provides much-needed protection from Iowa's extreme weather, whether that's high humidity, severe thunderstorms, or even a tornado.
These are not this warehouse's only perks, of course. It's also frequently commended for its particularly shopper-friendly aisles, professional and responsive personnel, and a fast checkout — even at busy hours. As expected, it also boasts generously stocked groceries, household essentials, clothes, and electronics at attractive bulk prices. Indubitably, this is also one of the area's best places to find affordable over-the-counter health items, exceptional offers on household commodities, first-class wine bottles, USDA Prime (rather than choice) steak, and delectable desserts and pastries.
The service at this Costco feels personal and tailored to the customer, according to those who've shopped there. One customer (who uses a wheelchair) noted on Google in late 2026, "there is usually a team member available to assist me with locating and/or reaching items as well as helping with checkout and carry-out." Another satisfied reviewer mentioned the staff never fails to recognize her and her husband and always offers them a warm welcome — a thoughtful touch that builds lasting trust.
New Berlin, Wisconsin
Launched in November 2015, the Costco Warehouse in New Berlin, Wisconsin (a suburban city in eastern Waukesha County) is widely considered one of the top locations in the country in terms of space cleanliness and organization, staff friendliness, and inventory quality and breadth. At this friendly store, the fruits and vegetables are crisp, the meat and fish are fresh, while the bakery is hard to resist with its bread, muffin, and pie offerings.
Moreover, this Costco boasts a wide array of affordable seasonal and casual clothes, as well as shoes for all ages. It also offers competitive prices on gas, eyewear, milk, medication, and food court items, along with smooth-moving and orderly checkout lines. Plus, it appears to sell some of the most delicious and generous pizza by the slice in the city.
One previous patron was absolutely ecstatic about finding a Star Wars pinball machine along with a selection of Tim Tam cookies, one of several Australian sweet treats you have to try. It's little wonder, then, that this Costco's loyal clientele has even expressed the need for better employee compensation.
Gypsum, Colorado
Opened in October 2006, the Costco Warehouse in Gypsum, Colorado is conveniently nestled between Glenwood Springs, Aspen, and Breckenridge. This makes it an essential stop for visitors who flock to the Vail Valley for outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, camping, and golfing. This charming town — and, by extension, its well-stocked, perpetually immaculate, and friendly Costco – is generally less busy than nearby cities, thus offering a more relaxed shopping experience (at least on weekdays).
At this Costco, many regulars note they can identify employees by name, whether visiting the optical department or the location's gas station. Some shoppers have expressed their gratitude for this store's spacious parking lot, as well (which can accommodate RVs), affordable diesel gas, and Spanish-speaking staff. Others have lauded the extensive liquor selection usually found and excellent furniture-delivery service, not to mention the fresh, ever-replenished selection of perishables.
Methodology
With so many Costco branches across the U.S., one would think it difficult to determine the best destinations for an optimum shopping experience. Fortunately, indisputable factors — like first-hand visits as well as positive broadcast and digital testimonials — have helped steer us in the right direction.
We made sure our shortlisted locations boasted a star rating of at least 4.5 stars on Google, and had garnered consistently positive feedback from returning clients on Google, Yelp, Reddit, and Facebook. With that in mind, we only listed warehouses offering standout features, such as a covered parking space, unique products, or a convenient location, as well as essential perks like a clean space, irresistible deals, fresh produce and baked goods, an extensive stock, and a stellar customer service.