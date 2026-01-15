Prime Vs Choice Beef: Which One Is The Better Buy?

In 1916, the USDA introduced a grading system to help people make more informed choices when it came to buying beef. Yet here we are more than a century later, still scratching our heads wondering which one to buy: Prime or Choice. Will the cut marked Prime taste special enough to justify the extra dollars? If you decide to go with Choice, will it lead to regret at the dinner table? The short answer is that Prime is best reserved for special occasions, while Choice is great for everyday cooking. However, there's a bit more nuance at play. So let's understand the grading a little better so you can choose the right cut.

Prime, Choice, and Select are the three most common grades that the USDA classifies beef under. There are two main factors that go into this decision: The amount of marbling, and the age of the cattle. The more the marbling, and younger the cow, the higher the grade. Prime signifies top quality — the very best of the best. Tender, juicy, flavorful, with lots of marbling. For context, only the top 2-3% of cattle in America get graded Prime, which explains the extra dollars. This doesn't mean Choice cuts are significantly inferior though. They too come from young cattle, and have decent amounts of marbling, just not as much as Prime. In the hands of an experienced cook, Choice cuts can hit the same melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Meanwhile, Select usually signifies lean meats that will react best to low-and-slow cooking.