11 Australian Sweet Treats That Need To Be On Your Radar

You will find lamingtons in just about every bakery in Australia. There are many iterations of this delectable treat, but the most common recipe consists of a butter or sponge cake coated in chocolate and desiccated coconut. You may also see them stuffed with cream or jam. Some folks have also made up some interesting spin-offs of the classic recipe, including everything from jelly and apple crumble-inspired desserts to so-called "glamingtons."

While lamingtons are indeed a staple of Australian sweet treat culture, but it's worth noting that the origins of Australia's lamington cake are hotly contested. From the Aussie's perspective, it's widely accepted that Queensland governor Lord Lamington accidentally created the dessert after dropping sponge cake into melted chocolate. And as the old tale goes, he requested that the bite be covered in coconut to protect his fingers from the chocolate. And thus, the legend was born.

Other sources claim that the dessert had already been created in Wellington, New Zealand, where the treats are known as Wellingtons.What's certain is that Australia loves lamingtons so much that they have a national day dedicated to the mighty lamington: July 21. And while it's easy to grab a lamington from a bakery or supermarket, you can also try your hand at baking them yourself.