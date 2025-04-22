11 Australian Sweet Treats That Need To Be On Your Radar
When someone says "Australian food," there are a few things and clichés that come to mind: shrimp on the barbie (let the record show, Aussies call shrimp "prawns"), meat pies, barbecues, and of course, the controversial Vegemite. Though, the country's sweet treats are also worthy of note.
Australia was colonized by the Brits, so it's fascinating to see how its sweets have been influenced by U.K. desserts, and how Australians have put their own spin on other countries' sweets. While some of Australia's sweet treats have reached global significance, like pavlova and Tim Tams, others are still under wraps — until now. We've rounded up some of the Australian sweet treats that deserve to be on your radar.
Lamingtons
You will find lamingtons in just about every bakery in Australia. There are many iterations of this delectable treat, but the most common recipe consists of a butter or sponge cake coated in chocolate and desiccated coconut. You may also see them stuffed with cream or jam. Some folks have also made up some interesting spin-offs of the classic recipe, including everything from jelly and apple crumble-inspired desserts to so-called "glamingtons."
While lamingtons are indeed a staple of Australian sweet treat culture, but it's worth noting that the origins of Australia's lamington cake are hotly contested. From the Aussie's perspective, it's widely accepted that Queensland governor Lord Lamington accidentally created the dessert after dropping sponge cake into melted chocolate. And as the old tale goes, he requested that the bite be covered in coconut to protect his fingers from the chocolate. And thus, the legend was born.
Other sources claim that the dessert had already been created in Wellington, New Zealand, where the treats are known as Wellingtons.What's certain is that Australia loves lamingtons so much that they have a national day dedicated to the mighty lamington: July 21. And while it's easy to grab a lamington from a bakery or supermarket, you can also try your hand at baking them yourself.
Fairy bread
For the uninitiated, Australian fairy bread is made of white bread, butter, and 100s & 1000s — the Australian name for sprinkles. It's a quintessential staple at children's birthday parties, but it's not likely to be found in a bakery or at a supermarket.
The beauty of fairy bread lies in its simplicity, homeliness, and nostalgia. Unlike lamingtons, fairy bread is not something to experiment with. There are no funky flavors or novel versions of it — just the basics. For one, it should always be cut diagonally – never horizontally. While there is no rhyme or reason for this, it is an unspoken rule in Australian culture.
Independent Australia, a news outlet, even slammed U.S.-based Food52 after it published a fairy bread recipe made with raspberry compote. Australian cookbook author Lorraine Elliott echoes this sentiment, explaining the importance of bread selection; "Don't use fancy bread unless you want to start a heated debate and get on the wrong side of Australians," she said in an interview with Epicurious. And given that this Aussie specialty has been around since 1929, we're not about to mess with tradition.
Pavlova
This dessert is synonymous with Christmastime and seasonal festivities in Australia. The pavlova, made mostly with egg whites and sugar, has a soft, almost marshmallow-like center and a crispy meringue shell. It's often served with whipped cream and fruit. Given that Christmas falls during Australia's summer, pavlovas are often adorned with seasonal fruits like passion fruit, mango, and berries.
Much like the lamington, this Australian dessert has a contentious history. And again, it's Australia versus New Zealand. Both countries assert ownership over the pavlova, but both parties agree the dessert was named after ballerina Anna Pavlova as a nod to her performances during her 1920s tour.
It's an involved recipe, as it requires patience, specificity, and a strong understanding of your oven. And unfortunately, a lot can go wrong. If you over-beat the egg whites, the meringue may collapse or crack. A rule that most Australians and pavlova enthusiasts know is not to open the oven while a pavlova is baking. It might be tempting to check on your creation, but it's not worth a deflated or cracked pavlova. The pavlova also needs to be left in the oven after it's done baking to cool completely. All that's to say that it's not an easy one.
You won't find a pavlova in a bakery, but you may find them in big Australian supermarkets. When executed correctly, a homemade pavlova is utterly joyous.
Anzac biscuits
Anzac biscuits are similar to oatmeal cookies. They're made with rolled oats, flour, sugar, butter, golden syrup, water, and baking soda. You may find coconut in some recipes, too.
This simple recipe was popularized during World War I, as they were sent to Australian forces overseas. At the time, the ingredients were accessible, and the biscuits were easy to make. The golden syrup was used as an egg substitute and helped bind the biscuit together, ensuring that they kept for a long time.
Unlike other Aussie versus Kiwi bakes, the Anzac biscuit is an instance of Australia and New Zealand uniting. After all, ANZAC is an acronym for the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. Anzac Day, April 25, is not only the anniversary of the first day of the Gallipoli campaign, but also the day when the biscuit sees a resurgence in Australia.
Anzac biscuits are available at most Australian supermarkets, but nothing beats a homemade version. It's a wholesome experience to sit back with a cup of tea and an Anzac biscuit fresh from the oven.
Chocolate Crackles
Chocolate Crackles fall into the category of nostalgic, wholesome treats. They're another item you'd find on the table at a children's birthday party. The moreish delight is most commonly served in cupcake wrappers. The primary ingredients in Chocolate Crackles include Rice Bubbles cereal (known as Rice Krispies in the U.S.), icing sugar, coconut, cocoa, and Copha. Copha is an Australian brand of vegetable shortening made from coconut oil and soy lecithin.
The earliest Chocolate Crackles recipe was printed in The Australian Women's Weekly in 1937. And while the original recipe makes no mention of Kellogg's, the company trademarked the dessert's name in 1953. The recipe gained popularity because of its ease and simplicity; it's a melt-and-mix.
Caramel slice
The caramel slice technically hails from Scotland, where it's known as millionaire's shortbread. However, the dessert is also a staple in Australia, ever since it appeared in The Australian Women's Weekly and other Australian cookbooks in the 1970s. Much like the lamington, caramel slice can be found in almost every bakery in Australia; a bakery that doesn't sell it is unheard of!
The slice has three components: the base, the caramel, and the topping. As the more widely recognized name millionaire's shortbread suggests, the base is indeed a buttery shortbread. Australian caramel slices often incorporate coconut into the base, though this is not as common in Americanized preparations of it. The caramel is made with butter, condensed milk, and a rich sweetener, like brown sugar or golden syrup. Finally, the topping includes dark chocolate and an oil-based product like vegetable oil or Copha. The shortbread is topped with the caramel and melted chocolate before it's left to set.
This isn't just a treat in Australia and Scotland; it can be found around the world. It's most certainly a crowd-pleaser, and it's no wonder why.
Tim Tams
The time has come to address ... the Tim Tam. Now, it's difficult to say exactly where the Arnott's-branded treat falls on a baked good scale, but it's definitely somewhere between a biscuit and a cookie. For all intents and purposes, we're dubbing it a biscuit.
The Tim Tam has a chocolate coating, a crunchy biscuit, and a chocolate cream filling. Tim Tams are a national treasure and were the most purchased Arnott's biscuit in 2024, per 9News. Not only is the biscuit beloved in Australia, but it has garnered attention around the world. In 2017, Tim Tams arrived in the United States.
Every Tim Tam packet is printed with the phrase "there is no substitute" – and that couldn't be more accurate. There's nothing quite like a Tim Tam. Customers are spoiled by the multitude of flavor options, including original, chewy caramel, dark, and double coat. You name it, Arnott's has tried it.
And of course, there's the cultural phenomenon surrounding Tim Tams. You can eat them normally or participate in a Tim Tam slam. Bite off the diagonal corners of the dessert and you'll have a straw to slurp up your beverage of choice.
Iced Vovo
The Arnott's biscuit company also makes Iced Vovos. They are made with a golden biscuit topped with icing, jam, and coconut. Iced Vovos are the kind of snack you'd see in a kid's lunchbox, or as a morning or afternoon treat.
When something happens in the world of Iced Vovos, it sparks attention in Australia. Once upon a time, some people thought the icing was made with marshmallows. In fact, when Australians thought that Arnott's might have strayed from its original recipe, there was public outcry. Arnott's denounced the rumors; there was never any marshmallow in its recipe. The brand even offered folks a recipe for a heart-shaped version of the cult-classic biscuit, which is further proof that it was made with icing all along. If you decide to create the iconic bikkie at home, well done to you, but you'll be just as chuffed picking up a packet from the supermarket.
Neenish tart
A lot of modern-day Aussies might not recognize neenish tarts by their name, but they'd certainly recognize them by appearance. The tart looks like a cookie with half brown and half white icing. But of course, it isn't a cookie. It's a shallow tart, cut to look like a disk. The tart is filled with a cream filling, made with sugar, milk, butter, gelatin, and vanilla. It's often topped with chocolate and vanilla icing, though some bakeries get funky with it and color it pink. There's sometimes even a layer of jam. It's the definition of sweet treat.
So where did this little tart come from? There's an old wives' tale that in 1913, Ruby Neenish ran out of cocoa for decorating her tarts, so she used half chocolate, and half white icing instead. While this has been debunked, it's an adorable and wholesome story. So, the origins of the tart are still uncertain. Culinary historians suspect that the tart may have been made first in a bakery rather than in someone's home, seeing as they're not easy to make. Regardless of how they came about, they're most certainly here to stay.
Vanilla Slice
Vanilla slice is to Australia what mille-feuille is to France. A vanilla slice is comprised of firm vanilla custard sandwiched between two pieces of puff pastry. The top is doused in icing sugar.
Vanilla slice, much like the aforementioned caramel slice, is a bakery staple. It's the kind of sweetness that hits your tongue and makes your teeth tingle. Most recipes call for custard powder, but you can even include instant pudding in your vanilla slice recipe to ensure structural integrity. Say goodbye to oozing custard, and hello to zero mess.
Vanilla slice is so adored in Australia that in 1998, Victorian premier Jeff Kennett started the inaugural Great Australian Vanilla Slice Triumph after eating what he decided was the best vanilla slice at a bakery in regional Victoria. This competition continues to this day, though it was briefly cancelled due to COVID-19.
In true Australian fashion, the name of the dessert has evolved from the mille-feuille to the vanilla slice, and seemingly devolved into some slang titles. If you're in Australia and you hear someone referring to a snot block or phlegm sandwich, know that they are informally referring to a vanilla slice. So while the slice has ties to France and Europe, its affectionate — if not disturbing — nickname suggests the slice has been fully assimilated in Australian culture as well.
Hedgehog slice
Hedgehog slice is a prime Aussie snack. This no-bake dessert appeared on the Australian culinary landscape in the 1930s, though it was popularized in the 1970s.
There are rumors that the hedgehog slice was inspired by a 1920s German dessert called Kalter Hund. But various iterations of the hedgehog slice have been bouncing around England as early as 1812. Regardless of where it originated, it has made a home in Australia's kitchens and bakeries alike.
This dessert is comprised of butter, condensed milk, plain biscuits, cocoa, coconut, and milk chocolate, so it's easy to see why it has become a cult classic. Not only is it delicious, but it's easy to make. There's no oven required; it's simply a melt-and-mix dish that you can make from start to finish in just 15 minutes. Plus, it's freezer-friendly for up to three months. The typical recipe utilizes biscuits for crunch, but it's not uncommon to incorporate nuts, like walnuts, almonds, or hazelnuts, for extra texture.