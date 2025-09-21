What Is A Costco Business Center, And Are You Allowed To Shop There?

With over 600 stores across the country, shopping at Costco is easy for members wherever they are. Although the size and layout of the warehouses vary slightly by location, they all tend to resemble one another. Unless, of course, you're shopping at a Costco Business Center. There are only 28 of these spread across the country, with nearly half in California alone. You can shop at any of them as long as you're a Costco member, but you should be prepared for a slightly different shopping experience.

So, what's the difference between Costco Business Centers and the standard wholesale warehouses? As the name suggests, Costco Business Centers aren't primarily intended for individual consumers. The Business Centers cater more to professional customers, such as restaurants and any businesses that may need products in bulk. For example, if you work at a large office that provides coffee for employees, they might buy it at the Business Center to save money. Products aren't just sold in bulk; they can even be purchased by the pallet.

This doesn't mean you can't get most of what you expect from a Costco. You still can, often in greater quantities. They still sell groceries and meat, but you'll also find office supplies and equipment used in food service and other industries. Even the groceries they offer may be in larger quantities than you're used to. For instance, if you like Kirkland hot dogs, you can get a case of 120 of them at the Business Center. If that's too much, they also carry the standard 14-pack.