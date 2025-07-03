This Costco Hack Can Seriously Upgrade The Food Court Hot Dog, But It All Depends On The Samples Available
Costco members know there are tons of hacks and tricks to maximizing their membership. But some of the members' favorite hacks take place at the food court. In a recent Reddit thread, a Costco member explained a serendipitous visit in which the samples and the food court were perfectly aligned. Apparently, the store was offering samples of a particularly great brand of sauerkraut. The member picked up two samples and took them to the food court to add to a hot dog.
But this occurrence is really just the beginning of hacking the food court menu with sample items. Though there are plenty of Costco food court menu mashups to create new bites and drinks out of the standard items, incorporating the samples available throughout the store opens up so many more options. The same member who added sauerkraut to a hot dog also set a goal to find samples for a pepperoni pizza slice. Some of the toppings mentioned for pizza included sausage, peppers, onions, and mushrooms. But let's explore more options for the classic Costco hot dog.
Look out for samples of these condiments
Similar to some of the pepperoni pizza toppings, many cooked vegetable samples would work well on a hot dog as well. For example, cooked or even pickled peppers or onions would add a lot of depth to a plain food court hot dog. Closer to the sauerkraut, you might find relish, pickles, or pickled jalapeños on sample carts. Even kimchi, with its sweet and hot fermented flavor, could add a lot of character. You might also consider adding coleslaw or chili on top of a hot dog if you see it available.
Sauces, of course, should also be kept in mind when considering what samples you can add to a food court hot dog. Think unusual mustards and ketchups, barbecue sauce, and cheese sauce. Spicy options might include buffalo sauce or hot sauce.
Whatever sample you take to add to a hot dog, think through any combinations you might be able to use on the hot dog to maximize the flavor profile. Don't add ketchup or mustard right away until you've added the other toppings to ensure it will all work well together. Finally, for the pro move, order ahead from the food court to skip the line. This will get you snacking and back to shopping faster than ever.