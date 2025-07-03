This Costco Hack Can Seriously Upgrade The Food Court Hot Dog, But It All Depends On The Samples Available

Similar to some of the pepperoni pizza toppings, many cooked vegetable samples would work well on a hot dog as well. For example, cooked or even pickled peppers or onions would add a lot of depth to a plain food court hot dog. Closer to the sauerkraut, you might find relish, pickles, or pickled jalapeños on sample carts. Even kimchi, with its sweet and hot fermented flavor, could add a lot of character. You might also consider adding coleslaw or chili on top of a hot dog if you see it available.

Sauces, of course, should also be kept in mind when considering what samples you can add to a food court hot dog. Think unusual mustards and ketchups, barbecue sauce, and cheese sauce. Spicy options might include buffalo sauce or hot sauce.

Whatever sample you take to add to a hot dog, think through any combinations you might be able to use on the hot dog to maximize the flavor profile. Don't add ketchup or mustard right away until you've added the other toppings to ensure it will all work well together. Finally, for the pro move, order ahead from the food court to skip the line. This will get you snacking and back to shopping faster than ever.