The Order-Ahead Hack To Skip The Line At Costco Food Courts

Orderly queues are a tale as long as time. But even the most fervent of queue-endorsers would be tempted to skip the lines at Costco's food courts. It's not just the wait times (usually 15 minutes once you place an order) but the disorganized chaos to contend with, like accidentally reassigned pizzas and late schedules. Instead of skipping Costco cravings due to hefty-looking lines, use this simple order-ahead hack: Call in before arriving at the store.

It's so obvious that you'll kick yourself for not thinking of it earlier. It's one of the main Costco food court hacks you should know. A quick Google search is enough to reveal that not-so-elusive local food court number. Call, place the order ahead of time, and pay on arrival — instantly grabbing your ready-and-waiting meal. Try not to look too smug as you waltz past the customers waiting on their orders. The only caveat is remembering to select the phone order option at the digital checkout kiosks. Forget that, and you run the risk of joining the back of the queue.