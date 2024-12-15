The Costco Hack That Might Save You Time In The Food Court Line

It's been said you shouldn't grocery shop when you're hungry. We've all tried — and failed — to keep our hunger at bay while shopping, and Costco is one place where it's particularly challenging to honor this practice. There's just so much of everything enticing. The wholesale giant offers temptations at every corner, and if you're a seasoned Costco shopper you know that the process takes a while, and the aromas from the food court may have your stomach growling from the get-go. If you're craving that Costco pizza, hot dog, or turkey Swiss sandwich but can't bear the idea of waiting in line again after checking out, there's a quick hack you'll wish you knew sooner, and it might save you some time: You can place your food court order with the cashier at check out.

Advertisement

Whether you're trying to get in and out of the store efficiently, or you suddenly crave a snack, you don't necessarily have to stand through two lines. While this time-saving trick isn't widely advertised, most Costco locations are happy to accommodate you at the register and add your food order to your shopping bill. From there, just show your receipt at the pick-up counter of the food court, grab your goodies, and go. If you tend to have decision-making panic while in line, like some of us do, you can guarantee the process by making a simple phone call to the store before you head over and ask to add that food court chicken bake to the rest of your shopping bill.