The Hot Costco Items You Won't Be Able To Find At Costco Business Centers
Gearing up for Costco's seasonal merchandise? Perhaps you're eyeballing a bunch of red roses for Valentine's Day (who could resist such a beautiful bargain) or have a younger pair of eyes tracking the Easter-themed toys. If you visit the right store, these hot seasonal items are all too easy to snatch off the shelves or request via delivery. So, don't make a rookie error by stumbling into a Costco Business Center.
Costco's Business Center stores do not retail seasonal merchandise. The branch's professional focus excludes fun items like romantic chocolate strawberries and jewelry, so forget those glitzy heart-shaped diamond earrings. The stream-lined stores have limited departments and primarily cater to small business owners looking to bulk-buy hospitality and office-related stock. While non-business owners can visit, the focus is heavily shifted from residential-style shopping, and over 90% of visitor volume comprises Business Members. Spoiler alert: none of them leave with seasonal steals.
Stick to standard Costco branches if you're on a mission for hot holiday items. Stock is limited and in high demand, which is why you shouldn't hesitate to buy seasonal products at Costco or get distracted in an irrelevant store. Nobody wants to risk missing out on first-come-first-serve products.
When is it worth visiting Costco's Business Centers?
For seasonal merchandise, the verdict is out — it's not available at Costco's Business Centers. But what about other purchases? When is it worth visiting the specialty stores? It's important to emphasize that they still stock household basics (think toilet paper and milk cartons). They simply exclude recreational or apparel-type items, like clothing and toys. There's no pharmacy, bakery, food court, or tire shop either — hence why the centers are so much smaller. Their operating hours also vary; most Costco Business Centers open at 8 a.m., rather than the classic 10 a.m. start at general stores.
For non-business owners, the primary benefits are fewer crowds and earlier opening hours. You could spend hours researching how to save money buying groceries from Costco. But if the opening hours don't feasibly slot into your weekly schedule, there's not much you can do. For early birds, it's worth dropping by to whiz around and quickly pick up midweek essentials.
The one thing to remember is that Business Centers mirror Costco's limited inventory approach. If you get there and find an empty shelf, no, that staff member is serious — they don't have replacement items out the back. Limited stock boosts overall incentive (which is the reason Costco always has a line outside the door before opening). But it does demand a "grab it before it's gone" approach from shoppers.