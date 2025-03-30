Gearing up for Costco's seasonal merchandise? Perhaps you're eyeballing a bunch of red roses for Valentine's Day (who could resist such a beautiful bargain) or have a younger pair of eyes tracking the Easter-themed toys. If you visit the right store, these hot seasonal items are all too easy to snatch off the shelves or request via delivery. So, don't make a rookie error by stumbling into a Costco Business Center.

Costco's Business Center stores do not retail seasonal merchandise. The branch's professional focus excludes fun items like romantic chocolate strawberries and jewelry, so forget those glitzy heart-shaped diamond earrings. The stream-lined stores have limited departments and primarily cater to small business owners looking to bulk-buy hospitality and office-related stock. While non-business owners can visit, the focus is heavily shifted from residential-style shopping, and over 90% of visitor volume comprises Business Members. Spoiler alert: none of them leave with seasonal steals.

Stick to standard Costco branches if you're on a mission for hot holiday items. Stock is limited and in high demand, which is why you shouldn't hesitate to buy seasonal products at Costco or get distracted in an irrelevant store. Nobody wants to risk missing out on first-come-first-serve products.