Not All Hawaii Macadamia Nuts Are Local — A New 2026 Law Makes That Clear

These treasured nuts are a major product in Hawaii, with the majority of cultivation occurring on the Big Island, but they are not the world's top producer of macadamia nuts, nor is the product native to the island. Macadamia nuts actually originated in Australia, though they have been grown in Hawaii since the 1800s. However, given that nothing comes cheap in the Aloha State, the monetary incentive to outsource some of this nut production was plain. Unfortunately, the availability of cheaper nuts produced abroad that could still be packaged under a Hawaiian name led to troubles for Hawaii's nut farmers.

This change in labeling will not only make it easier for consumers to purchase exactly what they mean to, but also increase sales of locally-grown macadamia nuts. For most macadamia-focused products, it will be plain to see if any of the nuts used were grown outside of the state. Producers do not need to specify where the nuts were grown, nor what percentage are locally grown versus brought in from other locations, only that they contain nuts not grown in Hawaii. There are, however, a few exceptions.

According to the newly enacted law, products in which macadamia nuts are not a predominant ingredient are not required to make these labeling changes. Examples of these products include things like candies, cookies, ice cream, and other baked goods. So, while you can trust that from here on out any jar of macadamia nuts purporting itself to be Hawaiian is the real deal, the same might not be true for the Honolulu Cookie Company mini pineapple macadamia shortbread cookies you find on the shelf at Home Goods.