Shoppers Say This Is The Best Costco In The US For Great Finds And Friendly Vibes

It turns out that Georgia doesn't just have the best peaches, it also has the single best Costco store. FinanceBuzz polled over 6,000 customers to find out which Costco in the United States offers the absolute most to its customers — and the warehouse located in Cumming, Georgia, came out on top. It was the highest-rated store in the categories of employee friendliness, the selection and supply of products, and the amount of free samples offered in the store.

The first-hand accounts of customers, posted on popular review sites, back up those claims. The Cumming Costco is praised for the wide variety of its inventory, as well as the quality of perishable foods such as produce, meat, and dairy. The store is also well-kept, which is in fact true for Costco stores in general — cleanliness was another category examined in FinanceBuzz's survey, and it performed very well nationwide. The only issue customers seem to have at the Cumming warehouse is the amount of people who love to shop there. The location is pretty crowded with very long lines, and to some, it even appears understaffed for the amount of foot traffic it receives. So, if you're planning to visit this much-beloved Georgia store, try to do so at the best time to shop at Costco for uncrowded aisles.