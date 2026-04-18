The Absolute Best BBQ Restaurants In Chicago
Chicago has a bustling, vibrant food scene, and celebrity chefs haven't been shy about name-dropping favorite Windy City restaurants. The city has gotten incredibly high praise: Even Anthony Bourdain was fond of Chicago's foodie culture. While you might think of Chicago dogs and pizza first, there's a serious BBQ going on here, too.
Sure, you might associate the best BBQ in the country with the South. Still, we're here to say that if you love smoked meats slathered in sauces, plates and trays piled high with juicy, tender pieces of pork, chicken, and beef, and all of those wonderful sides, you might just want to consider Chicago if you ever decide on taking a food-centric vacation.
We wanted to give a shout-out to some of the best BBQ spots in and around the city, and yes, sometimes it's worth traveling to the outskirts if you really want to get the best. We started with a few personal favorites and wanted to see recognition from the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide. We looked for restaurants that have been featured on Food Network, those mentioned by chefs as must-try spots, and the ones that had tons of recommendations on social media and review sites (like Tripadvisor and Reddit). Longevity was a plus and carefully crafted sides were a must. Also, while a restaurant might have a specialty, we wanted to feature spots known for outstanding BBQ across the board. Here's where to stop.
Sanders BBQ Supply Co.
With a name like Sanders BBQ Supply Co., you might think you're going to be walking into a spot that's selling everything and anything you need to expertly smoke your own brisket and ribs at your next cookout. That's not the case though, and if you ask customers what to find there, you'll hear rave reviews that feature flavorful, smoky brisket, an array of carefully curated sauces, and a variety of sides with favorites like sweet potato cornbread and elote.
Yes, there's probably going to be a line, but that's not really surprising. In 2026, chef and restaurateur James Sanders and pitmaster Nick Kleutsch have been named as James Beard Award Nominees for Best Chef: Great Lakes. That comes on the heels of another major accomplishment, as Sanders BBQ Supply Co. was one of two Chicago restaurants that made The New York Times' list of the 50 best restaurants in the country.
To say this place has received some seriously buzzy press is an understatement, and you'll hear it mentioned in conversations about everything from the city's best burgers to the best chicken wings. Attention to detail makes it stand out as well: There are bourbon baked beans and collard greens that creep into best-ever territory, and the kind of welcoming, friendly vibe where everyone's happy to be there.
(773) 366-3241
1742 W 99th St, Chicago, IL 60643
The Tonk
It's Memphis-style BBQ that's the star of the show at The Tonk, a Windy City BBQ favorite that Guy Fieri featured on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." At the time, it was called Honky Tonk BBQ, and while the name has changed, the vibe remains the same. Though it's not all about the atmosphere here, the massive schedule of live music doesn't hurt. You might find tribute bands or a jazz ensemble taking the stage, or you might head there for an open mic night and jam session. Fun, right?
Whatever entertainment there is, it's enjoyed alongside what gets called some of the best BBQ in the city — especially if you're there for ribs that are lauded for having just the right amount of smoke and a flavorful rub that elevates the meat but doesn't overpower it. The ribs are incredibly tender but retain some bite, and they come served with a variety of sauces, each better than the last.
Meanwhile, the jumbo wings live up to their name, the mac and cheese is gooey goodness, and the soft rolls are just what you'll want to use to soak up every bit of those flavorful juices. The bar staff are the kind of folks that make you want to hang out just a little bit longer, and if you can't decide what to get, they'll give spot-on recommendations. Come for the BBQ, stay for the dancing.
(312) 226-7427
1800 S Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
Lem's Bar-B-Q
Sometimes, a restaurant an absolute icon, and that's Lem's Bar-B-Q. In 2025, James Beard recognized it as one of America's Classics, and when customers were interviewed after the announcement, it was clear that it was an award that was decades in the making.
Leander Collins was a 30-year regular at Lem's. While reminiscing about the past, he told CBS News what this place means to locals: "Coming up here with my pops, standing in line waiting on some food, the smoke building up in the air, the smell of the barbecue ... Yeah, as a kid, that brings back fond memories." There's something beautiful about that, and no one can better describe just what a beloved restaurant can mean to a community than those who have been going there for decades.
Lem's opened in 1954, and it's still owned by members of the Lemons family. It's still described as a legendary sort of spot that attracts lines of people, and as for what you should get, there's really no debate. The hot links are a thing of beauty, sweetness, spice, and smokiness wrapped up into each bite. The fries they come with are a delightfully delicious surprise, and if you get the combo platter, you can also sample some great rib tips.
(773) 994-2428
311 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Smoque BBQ
Smoque BBQ is no stranger to awards, accolades, and high-profile mentions. It's been a favorite of the Michelin Guide, Forbes, and according to The New York Times, it's serving some of the best brisket you'll find outside of Texas. It's one of Guy Fieri's favorite restaurants in Chicago, and it's safe to say that all those honors are an acknowledgement of a lot of hard work.
Those behind the magic that has been happening at Smoque since 2006 pride themselves on carefully developed proprietary rubs and sauces, along with sides made from scratch. Every element has been carefully selected to contribute to the idea of making the very best BBQ around — and plenty of people say it's worked. High praise is given even by Texas natives who say that Smoque is the best in the Chicago area, going above and beyond in food, but also in welcoming customers and giving thoughtful consideration to those with allergies and intolerance.
Portions are always hearty, and if you're looking for a BBQ that has that Southern comfort food, this is your place. The slaw is a standout, the brisket chili comes highly recommended, and the St. Louis ribs are not to be missed. They're smoky and the sort of tender that you can pull off the bone with your fingers, which is exactly what nature intended for great BBQ. Save room for bread pudding.
(773) 545-7427
3800 N Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60641
Big Ed's BBQ
We mentioned going a little outside of the Chicago proper and into the surrounding areas — trust us when we say that it's worth a trip out to Waukegan to visit Big Ed's BBQ. This place takes pride in putting in the effort to make everything on the menu from scratch, and that includes award-winning ribs and pulled pork. Ask people who go there, and you're likely to hear you won't find better BBQ for hundreds of miles — and that's high praise, considering the stiff competition.
There's a lot that BBQ fans say sets Big Ed's apart from others, and part of it is the dedication to house-made sides and desserts. It's earned fans among Kansas City natives, and burnt ends seem to be a clear standout and an absolute favorite that are featured in a ton of reviews and Reddit posts. The burnt ends are an absolute dream, but keep in mind that if you get there in the afternoon, they might be sold out. You'll hear them called the best burnt ends customers have ever had, and it's repeated a lot. Big Ed's isn't a one-trick pony, though: The ribs are also perfection, while cornbread muffins are so good that some get a dozen or so to take home. Also, we have to agree that key lime pie is the best way to wrap up the meal.
(847) 473-5333
651 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085
Green Street Smoked Meats
When we were choosing the best BBQ spots in Chicago, we looked for those that put equal effort into their meat options and the side dishes. Green Street Smoked Meats might have a menu that's clearly a meat-lover's paradise, but you'll also hear customers saying that a visit to Green Street is the only time they've ever counted broccoli salad among their must-have dishes.
There's an impressive array of meats on offer here, too. Pastrami and pastrami sandwiches make an appearance, while smoked salmon has a spot in the lineup, and you can even get a Frito pie. Fun and funky is the name of the game here, and in 2022, pitmaster Dave Bonner was awarded with Certified Angus Beef's Culinary Innovator Award for his St. Patrick's Day-inspired Reuben sausages. It's exactly what it sounds like: Pastrami, cheese, rye, sauerkraut, mustard, and cabbage were all folded into links, then smoked.
That may have been a special item that doesn't make it onto the regular menu, but plenty of customers say that the standard hot links and jalapeño cheese version aren't to be missed. The pastrami is also a guaranteed win. All the sides are delish, and trust us when we say that the broccoli salad is a must-try as it's a simply divine option alongside a meat-heavy plate.
(312) 754-0431
112 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607
Lexington Betty Smokehouse
Chef Dominique Leach is a culinary force to be reckoned with. After training in restaurants that carried James Beard and Michelin Guide honors, she launched a food truck named in honor of her grandmother. That's turned into the brick-and-mortar Lexington Betty Smokehouse, and if Leach's name sounds familiar, there's a good chance you'd seen her on "Chopped" or as a judge on "Fire Masters."
The menu at her Chicago restaurant has some unique options as well, including a vegan pulled jackfruit sandwich and Wagyu dogs, served Mexican- or Chicago-style. It's the brisket that gets a ton of attention from customers, though, with some saying that the brisket sandwich is so good that it's become a regular order. It's tender, juicy without being greasy, and paired with a sauce that works in unison with the flavorful meat. Some say that it rivals anything that's coming out of Texas.
That sauce is so good you'll want to buy a bottle to take home. Seasoned fries are a great side and so is the mac and cheese – ultra-creamy and made complete with extra texture from breadcrumbs and scallions. Don't choose between the bread pudding and the peach cobbler — get them both, and you'll have no regrets.
(708) 927-5614
756 E 111th St, Chicago, IL 60628
Sun Wah BBQ
When it comes to regional BBQ styles, you probably immediately think of Texas, Kansas City, or perhaps Alabama, but Sun Wah BBQ serves something completely different: Award-winning Hong Kong-inspired barbecue. In 2018, James Beard Foundation honored it with America's Classics Award. Interestingly, Sun Wah BBQ started in New York City's Chinatown and moved to the Windy City in 1987, before expanding again to an even bigger location in 2009.
Head there today, and you'll probably be met with one of the house specialties: Whole ducks hanging on display. The Peking duck here is renowned for being tender, succulent, and smoky, but those in-the-know recommend calling ahead to reserve one. Another tip is ordering extra bao buns, just because they're really that good. The marinated, barbecued, glazed, and then cooked again duck has been a specialty for decades. The multi-step process has won a ton of fans who say that there is a lot they'd be willing to do for a meal here, especially praising the extra-crispy skin and the duck broth. Be warned: The menu is huge, and service comes with the mindset of getting people in and out — so be ready to order. Add an order of walnut shrimp, and some recommend swapping out fried rice for duck noodles.
(773) 769-1254
5039 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Offset BBQ
There's something unique going on at Offset BBQ. Besides serving several BBQ styles, it's also taking pride in eclectic options like chicken fried ribs, a smoked beef dip, and a BBBLT, which is a BLT dressed up with smoked brisket. Owners Carlo Carani and Doug Pompa have always done things creatively, and while some restaurants might open with an eye set on challenging the biggest and best in Texas, Offset pays tribute to the kind of hole-in-the-wall spots that do things differently.
The result is a restaurant that makes locals proud to live in Chicago, and they confirm that the BBBLT is just as good as you think it sounds. You're not going to go wrong with any of the sauces, and the coleslaw is an ultra-fresh side that wins over even those who might not usually gravitate toward this particular option. Some find themselves driving past other BBQ spots to visit Offset, especially for top-tier brisket.
The desserts are a perfect example of how traditional and creative meet. Sure, you can order the blueberry pie or the banana pudding, but what you should go for are the ice cream sandwiches — particularly the key lime pie. Fans say that it's a non-negotiable option, made with key lime ice cream, graham crackers, and deliciousness.
(773) 360-7753
1720 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Jerk. Jamaican BBQ
The U.S. is no stranger to unique and creative food trucks, and if you were in Chicago sometime in the mid-2010s, you would've probably heard of Jerk, modern Jamaican grill that got a lot of buzz. It was known for jerk chicken inspired by Chef Dion Solano's childhood in Jamaica, and in 2015, the idea led to the brick-and-mortar store. The menu expanded to include options like brisket smoked over Jamaican pimento wood, which seems to be especially popular.
When this spot was a food truck, it was lauded as one of the best places for jerk chicken in the city, and that hasn't changed, especially when combined with an added bar and a super-friendly staff that's more than willing to help with explanations and recommendations. Don't miss the jerk chicken wings, but chicken thighs, especially when paired with jerk fries, are also a win. As far as sides, opt for coconut rice and sweet plantains.
A great BBQ spot should have great sauces, and this place delivers there, too. They're so popular that they're sold by the bottle, and just so you know, the sweet and spicy Rude Girl has been a favorite for years. Sauces just round out a great experience that's been getting rave reviews for more than a decade.
(312) 763-2870
811 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Methodology
Chicago's food scene is extraordinary, whether you're looking for restaurants to visit when you're headed to Wrigley Field or old-school classics keeping the Windy City's food history alive. In order to bring you the best BBQ spots, we looked for those that have gained national recognition, James Beard and Michelin Guide awards, and plenty of local press. The best are those that offer tried-and-true classics and some creative interpretations and dishes. We looked for restaurants that were highly recommended for outstanding meat, but also for things like sides and desserts made from scratch, proprietary rubs, seasonings, and sauces. Of course, the commitment to take the time needed to cook the perfect BBQ low and slow for hours is obligatory.