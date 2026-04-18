The Absolute Best BBQ Restaurants In Chicago

Chicago has a bustling, vibrant food scene, and celebrity chefs haven't been shy about name-dropping favorite Windy City restaurants. The city has gotten incredibly high praise: Even Anthony Bourdain was fond of Chicago's foodie culture. While you might think of Chicago dogs and pizza first, there's a serious BBQ going on here, too.

Sure, you might associate the best BBQ in the country with the South. Still, we're here to say that if you love smoked meats slathered in sauces, plates and trays piled high with juicy, tender pieces of pork, chicken, and beef, and all of those wonderful sides, you might just want to consider Chicago if you ever decide on taking a food-centric vacation.

We wanted to give a shout-out to some of the best BBQ spots in and around the city, and yes, sometimes it's worth traveling to the outskirts if you really want to get the best. We started with a few personal favorites and wanted to see recognition from the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide. We looked for restaurants that have been featured on Food Network, those mentioned by chefs as must-try spots, and the ones that had tons of recommendations on social media and review sites (like Tripadvisor and Reddit). Longevity was a plus and carefully crafted sides were a must. Also, while a restaurant might have a specialty, we wanted to feature spots known for outstanding BBQ across the board. Here's where to stop.