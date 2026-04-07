8 Best Restaurants In Chicago Near Wrigley Field

Of Chicago's many attractions, few are as significant as Wrigley Field — home to one of the city's two Major League Baseball teams, the Chicago Cubs. Acting as the heart of the appropriately named Wrigleyville neighborhood, the historic baseball stadium draws millions of people to the area every year. If you find yourself as one of those many people, you'll likely be looking for a place to eat at some point during your visit.

Luckily, the Wrigleyville neighborhood hosts some of the best restaurants in the city with a variety of cuisines, vibes, and atmospheres to satisfy any sports fan or city explorer. I have lived in Chicago for nearly 10 years, and I know that the city's food scene is one where it's hard to be great without generating a loyal following and plenty of word of mouth. It's a very connected community with tons of food influencers and culinary-focused media to help remain tapped into the food scene. And because loving food and going out to eat is also a requirement of being friends with me, I have an entire close network of foodies that can lovingly steer me toward the best spots in the city.

I've compiled this list so you know where to grab a bite next time you go to cheer on the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Just make sure you leave room for one of the legendary stadium Chicago-style hot dogs.