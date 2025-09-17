2 Chicago Restaurants Made The New York Times' List Of 50 Best In The US

Hear ye, hear ye! The New York Times officially dropped its annual 2025 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States, otherwise known as "The Restaurant List." While many restaurants work for years through blood, sweat, and tears to earn a Michelin star, nabbing a spot on the New York Times' list is a pretty big accomplishment, too. For the trial, the New York Times sends over a dozen reporters and editors to restaurants around the country to try hundreds of plates, and this year, two Chicago restaurants found a spot on the list: Sanders BBQ Supply Co. and Cariño.

"Irresistible" is just one of the words that the New York Times used to describe Sanders BBQ Supply Co., calling its oxtail gumbo "a soup-stew special whose spoon-coating gravy one can only hope is eventually available by the pint." This southern barbecue joint is known for smoked meats, fried seafood, and comfort foods. A different judge described Cariño as "a feat, and not soon forgotten," highlighting the restaurant's chicken liver taco dorado, pumpernickel quesadilla, taco omakase, and more. With a name that literally translates to "love," this Latin-inspired restaurant might just end up in our next ranking of the 20 best restaurants in Chicago.