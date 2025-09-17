2 Chicago Restaurants Made The New York Times' List Of 50 Best In The US
Hear ye, hear ye! The New York Times officially dropped its annual 2025 list of the 50 best restaurants in the United States, otherwise known as "The Restaurant List." While many restaurants work for years through blood, sweat, and tears to earn a Michelin star, nabbing a spot on the New York Times' list is a pretty big accomplishment, too. For the trial, the New York Times sends over a dozen reporters and editors to restaurants around the country to try hundreds of plates, and this year, two Chicago restaurants found a spot on the list: Sanders BBQ Supply Co. and Cariño.
"Irresistible" is just one of the words that the New York Times used to describe Sanders BBQ Supply Co., calling its oxtail gumbo "a soup-stew special whose spoon-coating gravy one can only hope is eventually available by the pint." This southern barbecue joint is known for smoked meats, fried seafood, and comfort foods. A different judge described Cariño as "a feat, and not soon forgotten," highlighting the restaurant's chicken liver taco dorado, pumpernickel quesadilla, taco omakase, and more. With a name that literally translates to "love," this Latin-inspired restaurant might just end up in our next ranking of the 20 best restaurants in Chicago.
Sanders BBQ Supply Co. and Cariño take home accolades
You might recognize the Sanders BBQ Supply Co. name from our interview with pitmaster Nick Kleutsch, who shared 11 tips for crafting the ultimate BBQ platter, but beyond giving great advice, the restaurant takes great pride in its Chicago South Side roots. Opened in June 2024 by owner James Sanders, Sanders BBQ Supply Co. is the real deal of barbecue, using wood fires and precise methods to ensure that every cut of meat is cooked to juicy perfection. Customers can order meat by the pound, pick up a heaping of sides such as elote or mac and cheese, or even get adventurous and try a barbecued jackfruit sandwich.
Cariño was opened in 2023 by Chef Norman Fenton, earned a Michelin star less than one year after opening, and has become the talk of the town ever since. The restaurant's vibrant menu aims to showcase the very best of Latin American food, starting with an elevated version of chips and salsa that are topped with licorice. Not only can customers dine on delightful dishes such as ravioli with sweet corn or empanadas with gooseberry and habanero, but they can rest assured that a portion of Cariño's yearly profits will go towards an alternating charity organization. Given the restaurant's notoriety, small seating area, and most recent accolade with the New York Times, we wouldn't be surprised if it became yet another of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in Chicago.