15 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Chicago

Founded in 2020, Kasama is a fine-dining Filipino-American restaurant and bakery located in the Ukrainian Village. It gets very busy during dinner service and in the daytime, likely because it's the world's first Filipino restaurant to earn a Michelin star. Customers sing the praises of specialties such as the longanisa sandwich, truffle croissant, ube huckleberry Basque cake, apple hand pie, and blueberry tart. While no reservations are needed at the bakery, open Wednesday to Sunday, you're likely to find long lines even before opening. Preordering your items for pick-up is therefore highly recommended.

Advertisement

As for dinner, it's from Thursday to Sunday and by reservation through Resy. That modern 13-course tasting menu with optional beverage pairings is extremely coveted, though. Spots are released at 12 a.m. on a 45-day calendar, but fret not if you're unable to secure yours; you can always add your name to the notify list. However, keep in mind that the restaurant can only accommodate groups of up to six guests, and cancellations or a drop in guest count within 48 hours will incur a menu charge per guest.

For the most part, those who have scored that two to three-hour dinner experience state that their countless attempts are worth the effort. They're most impressed with the nilaga (cabbage, bone marrow, and short grain rice), sinigang (salmon, tamarind, and smoked trout roe), mussels adobo, and halo-halo (leche flan, rambutan, melon), not to mention the elegant plating and attentive service. Meanwhile, those unable to score a dining slot will be found standing in line for those scrumptious baked goods.

Advertisement

kasamachicago.com

(773) 697-3790

1001 N Winchester Ave Chicago, IL 60622