12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Chicago

Birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, engagements, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day ... all of these occasions are often celebrated in restaurants known for their enticing vibe, sweeping view, or quality dishes. You don't have to wait for such moments to treat your significant other to a special meal, though. Keeping in mind a solid selection of the most romantic restaurants in your town or city for regular dates could always come in handy. And Chicago provides quite a few choices for that.

Per Worldmetrics, the Windy City's most romantic restaurants have a 30% increase in bookings on Valentine's Day and a 20% increase in proposals. Additionally, 60% of them offer outdoor seating, and 80% have dim lighting for a cozy mood. Italian, American, and French seem to be the trendiest cuisines for romantic dates, and the average amount spent per couple amounts to around $150.

With this in mind, here is a roundup of 12 of the best restaurants in Chicago when it comes to a romantic meal, taking into consideration the decor and ambiance, outstanding dishes, and drink selection, as well as online reviews from enthusiastic customers.