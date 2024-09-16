12 Most Romantic Restaurants In Chicago
Birthdays, anniversaries, proposals, engagements, New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day ... all of these occasions are often celebrated in restaurants known for their enticing vibe, sweeping view, or quality dishes. You don't have to wait for such moments to treat your significant other to a special meal, though. Keeping in mind a solid selection of the most romantic restaurants in your town or city for regular dates could always come in handy. And Chicago provides quite a few choices for that.
Per Worldmetrics, the Windy City's most romantic restaurants have a 30% increase in bookings on Valentine's Day and a 20% increase in proposals. Additionally, 60% of them offer outdoor seating, and 80% have dim lighting for a cozy mood. Italian, American, and French seem to be the trendiest cuisines for romantic dates, and the average amount spent per couple amounts to around $150.
With this in mind, here is a roundup of 12 of the best restaurants in Chicago when it comes to a romantic meal, taking into consideration the decor and ambiance, outstanding dishes, and drink selection, as well as online reviews from enthusiastic customers.
Penumbra Wine Bar
Penumbra is a cozy upscale wine bar that serves Latin-inspired steaks and seafood. The name means "partial illumination," referring to the dim lighting in the back dining room. Couples are able to enjoy quality wines, spirits, and dishes in an intimate and sultry atmosphere, and this is precisely what earned that place the title of most romantic restaurant in the country on Yelp in 2024. Walk-ins are welcome, but dine-in time is limited to two hours.
Menu items are labeled D (contains dairy) or G (contains gluten) for your convenience. Some of the most delectable options include the pan-seared salmon with potato puree and grilled asparagus, the lobster tail, the ribeye steak, the homemade rum raisin ice cream, and the chocolate lava cake.
As for favorable online reviewers, they appreciate the chic yet welcoming vibe and the accommodating and bilingual wait staff, insisting that the place checks all the boxes for special celebrations and is impressive and intimate enough for date night. Other customers love the curtained table for privacy, perfect music volume, and efficient service. They often book Penumbra for birthdays and anniversaries and pinpoint the attention to detail in items like heart-shaped mashed potatoes.
3309 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
(773) 772-2343
Geja's Café
Some Chicagoans might already be familiar with this popular spot, established in 1965. It's renowned for its international cuisine that centers on fondue dining, as well as its selection of fine wines. While engaging in the enjoyable activity of selecting ingredients and dipping them in their cheese or chocolate fondue, patrons are treated to the indubitably romantic strumming of live classical and flamenco guitarists, which are bound to transport them to the colorful streets of Spain. All are, indeed, quite tempting elements for date night.
Barring children under 10, walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are preferred. The place also organizes several events suitable for couples, from fondue cooking classes to dinners focused on imported wine. As for the menu sections, they span premier and seasonal fondue dinners, a la carte items, and a local and international wine list. Savory fondues feature Gruyere, bread, vegetables, and fruits, eight gourmet dipping sauces, and a choice of any combination of beef tenderloin, Australian lobster tail, white shrimp, fresh sea scallops, and boneless chicken breast. There are also chocolate fondues, charcuterie boards, and wines from Latin America, Italy, France, Spain, New Zealand, and California.
Customers generally rave about the friendly and attentive service, the quality of the meat and seafood, the unobtrusive live music, and the knowledgeable bartenders. They especially recommend Geja's for first dates, wedding anniversaries, and New Year's Eve. Others love the dim lighting, the availability of vegan and plant-based options, and the happy hour cocktails, branding the restaurant a Chicago institution.
340 W Armitage Ave
(773) 281-9101
BLVD Steakhouse
BLVD is an upscale New American steakhouse and seafood venue. The crystal chandeliers, velvet seating, and round booths are reminiscent of the glamor and glitz of Hollywood's Golden Age. You can easily imagine the sultry Marilyn Monroe and the cool Humphrey Bogart there, enjoying a smoke and a drink in their most elegant attire. As for the charming and brighter atrium, it's adorned with string lighting, linen curtains, and plants, and it also features a bar.
BLVD is overseen by celebrity chef Joe Flamm, winner of Bravo's "Top Chef" in season 15. The dinner menu alone is loaded with an abundance of dishes, from the shrimp cocktail to the oysters, ratatouille risotto, king crab cake, filet mignon, and seafood towers, not to mention the caviar service. Tempting desserts include the toffee pudding with dulce de leche gelato, coconut lime mousse, and triple chocolate cake. As for the wines, they hail from worldwide, including Oregon, Spain, Italy, and France, while noteworthy drinks include the lavender reposado lemon drop, old fashioned, and paloma picante. Beer, cider, and mocktails are also available. Moreover, BLVD is a great weekend brunch spot, offering items like the mimosa kit, French toast with whipped mascarpone strawberry bourbon and aged maple syrup, king crab cake benedict, and smoked salmon hash.
Here is what patrons rave about the most: the extensive menu, courteous and accommodating staff, lavish décor, and delicious cocktails, particularly the old fashioned. Others have a soft spot for the fresh oysters, delicious toffee pudding, shareable seafood tower, wagyu ribeye, and steak tartare, all the while commending the attentive service on anniversaries and birthdays.
817 W Lake St
(312) 526-3116
Bistro Campagne
Bistro Campagne is hailed as one of the top-rated Chicago restaurants offering outdoor dining, thanks to its quaint wooden fence, lush greenery, vibrant flowers, and romantic fairy lights. It's perfect for laid-back dates with a touch of magic and color. Established in 2002, it fancies itself a friendly neighborhood restaurant in the tradition of a true French bistro. It also commits to using sustainable ingredients, according to its website.
The establishment offers a wide selection of local and European beers, seasonal cocktails, and French wine. Top menu items include snails, mussels, a steak tartare from sustainably raised beef with smoked mushroom and pickled mustard seeds, Parisian gnocchi, naturally raised Amish chicken with wild mushroom ragout, and a brioche bread pudding with figs, brown butter, caramel sauce, and Chantilly cream.
Online reviewers seem to appreciate the professional but friendly staff, the classy but comfortable atmosphere, the juiciness of the meats, and the romantic patio section. They especially rave about the savory sauces and high quality of the ingredients, claiming that the portions are so generous that they enjoy the leftovers at home the next day.
4518 N Lincoln Ave
(773) 271-6100
Gilt Bar
Gilt is a New American and Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand gastropub with upholstered walls and a downstairs speakeasy bar called The Library. This spot exudes a mysterious, nostalgic, and elegant vibe, perfect for late-night whispers and confessions.
There are five menus to peruse: dinner and cocktail, wine (with a large selection of French and Italian wine), spirits, dessert, and happy hour. Here are some of the options typically selected by couples: truffle mozzarella sticks, tenderloin steak tartare, pesto bucatini, vodka rigatoni, honey-peppered king salmon, coal-fired ribeye, chicken piccata, chocolate layer cake, and strawberries and cream with vanilla gelato.
Reviewers generally rave about the relaxing and sophisticated vibe, shareable dishes, speakeasy section, and engaging and accommodating waiters. They especially appreciate the dim lighting, house-made pastas, espresso martini, double wagyu cheeseburger, skillet cookie, and the photo booth option as a fun conclusion to a great date.
230 W Kinzie St
(312) 464-9544
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
Bavette is considered one of America's most romantic restaurants. It's a classy and intimate jazz-era steakhouse with red leather booths and an overall vibe that exudes passion and mystery, coupled with a certain sense of longing. Although the bill is a little on the steep side, what's more romantic than listening to Billie Holiday and Frank Sinatra together while enjoying superbly crafted dishes and desserts?
There are five menus to choose from: dinner, wine and spirits (local and international), dessert and coffee (also includes dessert cocktails and wine), cocktails, and vegetarian (mostly sides and entrees like truffle mac and cheese, baked sweet potato, and creamed spinach). Here are some of the most popular items: the hand-made sourdough, shrimp cocktail, shellfish tower, roasted bone marrow with caramelized red onion jam, dry-aged bone-in ribeye, chocolate cream pie, and lemon meringue pie.
Some guests think it's worth the indulgence on special occasions, and they love the warm wooden interior and overall vintage vibe, reasonably priced cocktails, fresh oysters, and high-quality dry-aged meats. Others appreciate the free sundae that's thrown in for celebrations, the spacious and ornate interior, and the house-made butter and bread.
218 W Kinzie St
(312) 624-8154
Mon Ami Gabi
Mon Ami Gabi is a chic bistro established in 1998 and housed in the 1920s Belden-Stratford building. Hailed as one of the best brunch spots in Chicago, customers can choose to be seated on the bright patio or in the more intimate and dimly lit interior.
There are seven different menus, and they come with gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian indications: dining, weekly specials, drinks, wine list, Sunday brunch, kids, and dessert. Popular dishes include the truffle scrambled eggs; summer squash quiche; melted brie with apricot jam, brown butter, and walnuts; deviled eggs with smoked whitefish caviar; grandma's roast chicken with thick-cut bacon and sauteed mushrooms; vanilla bean crème brûlée; and salted chocolate caramel tart.
Some customers have said that Mon Ami Gabi is a great spot for wedding rehearsals. It apparently also offers the best French meal in Chicago and is some people's go-to special-occasion place. Moreover, the service at the bistro is deemed attentive and professional, and the drinks are creative and well-balanced. Others hail it as hands-down Chicago's best restaurant, boasting consistent service and food quality and an elegant brunch atmosphere. They absolutely love the melt-in-your-mouth steak frites and the comped birthday profiteroles, too.
2300 N Lincoln Park W
(773) 348-8886
Sushi Suite 202 at Hotel Lincoln
For couples fond of the unusual, there is a prepaid omakase dinner extravaganza inside the Hotel Lincoln in Suite 202. It's a unique experience for first dates and special occasions alike, wherein guests are handed a key to a 500-square-foot exclusive suite equipped with velvet furniture, cozy side tables, cushioned ottomans, a six-seat sushi bar, and a cocktail bar. Seating is timed, with either a 30-minute or a 60-minute window. However, before and after their meal, patrons can chill at the lounge and order drinks from the extensive selection of Japanese spirits, as well as a la carte pieces.
As for the menu, it features yellowtail, lean tuna, chopped tuna, spotted prawn, salmon roe, albacore, scallop, miso cod, fatty tuna, salmon sake, BBQ eel, and surf and turf. There are also eight signature cocktails incorporating quality ingredients, from Suntory Haku vodka to yuzu, pink peppercorn, shiso leaves, Kabuto sake, Suntory Toki whiskey, roasted barley syrup, and hibiscus tea and syrup.
Enthusiastic customers on review sites are full of praise for the intimate vibe, personalized service, top-notch drinks, and fresh ingredients. Some even call it one of the best sushi experiences in Chicago and suggest getting a room at that same hotel for the night.
1816 N Clark St
Online booking only
North Pond
The North Pond is yet another great brunch spot in Chicago. It's an upscale, New American restaurant housed in a structure inside Lincoln Park that dates back to 1912 and offers scenic views. The rustic interior is equipped with cozy fireplaces, and tables are by reservation only. As for the kitchen, it mostly uses seasonal ingredients from local farmers, growers, and producers, and it prepares many vegan items.
Patrons are presented with a four-course tasting menu that includes optional wine pairing and a three-course prix fixe Sunday brunch. They also get to enjoy a wide selection of signature cocktails and international wines. As for the creative dishes in question, they change with the seasons and the chef's whimsy. Some standout items include the grilled striploin with sunchoke cheddar purée; pork belly with sweet potato-cashew purée; Hokkaido scallop with sea beans; blueberry wagyu; fennel foie gras; corn raspberry crumble; and toffee pudding with red dates and candied walnuts.
It's no wonder customers rave about the artistic presentation and the house-made bread rolls, butter, and cider, as well as the quirky amuse-bouche. They also praise the dedicated waiters and seem satisfied with their recommendations for dietary restrictions.
2610 N Cannon Dr
(773) 477-5845
Liva at Chicago Winery
Wine tasting is a beloved activity among couples, and this is where the Chicago Winery comes along. Nestled between River North and Gold Coast, it offers tours and tastings that last an hour and include a sampling of five wines. Its contemporary and dog-friendly restaurant, Liva, is open for dinner on weekdays and all day on weekends, with happy hour specials at the bar and on the patio from Wednesday to Friday.
As for the dishes, they incorporate seasonal ingredients and include the chef's choice from meats and cheeses (served with crackers and membrillo); the daily chef's special; and sharable items like the handmade pasta puttanesca, honey-garlic glazed salmon skewers, and cast-iron mussels. Brunch items are equally tantalizing, featuring a fried chicken biscuit sandwich, a banh mi egg croissan'wich, a croque madame, and French omelet. Those who drop by for happy hour will also be able to enjoy items like the cocktail of the day, tempura cauliflower bites, and a mini-board of cured meats, cheeses, and veggies. Finally, dessert aficionados can choose to top their meal with a sticky toffee pudding, chocolate mousse, sorbet, or dessert wine.
Some reviewers call Liva a true Chicago treasure with top-notch service and great house-made wines, while others praise the creative cocktails, chic and bright ambiance, pairing suggestions, comfortable space, warm hospitality, attention to detail, and the availability of non-alcoholic drinks.
739 N Clark St
(312) 763-3674
Tre Dita
Located on the second floor of The St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita (Three Fingers) specializes in Tuscan cuisine and boasts scenic views of the Chicago River. Its romantic aspect also lies in its classy and warm wood, velvet, and leather interior, featuring white and gray Tuscan marbles, timber flooring and paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Also attracting couples are the 2,500-square-foot space for private and semi-private dining, the handcrafted pasta, wood-fired dishes, and 700 small and vintage wine labels. Its resident chef is Evan Funke, who published an award-winning cookbook, "American Sfoglino: A Master Class in Handmade Pasta." He's also the official caterer of the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
The venue has dinner, wine, bar, dessert, and steak menus. Some highlights include the rosemary focaccia, Florentine dry-aged prime porterhouse, chicken liver mousse bruschetta, lemon linguine, grilled Pacific swordfish, wild fennel and porcini rubbed pork spare ribs, and the Madagascar vanilla and citrus pine nut streusel.
Customers rave about the intimate vibe and sumptuous décor; the attentive, but not imposing service; the huge, sharable portions; the flavorful, authentic, daily-made pastas; the complimentary shot on arrival; the stunning cityscape views; the wide vegetarian selection; and the strongly crafted drinks.
401 E Wacker Dr
(312) 725-1724
Il Porcellino
Located in the River North neighborhood, Il Porcellino (The Little Pig) is considered one of the best Italian restaurants in Chicago, thanks to its house-made pastas and fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers. It's also a lovely intimate wedding venue, featuring a casual and cozy retro vibe, from the exposed brick walls lined with vintage photographs to the marble tiles, red-and-white-checkered tablecloths, and leather couches. The comfort food, warm service, and quaint decor are ideal for couples looking to escape to those typical Italian towns often pictured in period movies.
There are four menus to check out: dinner with vegetarian and vegan options, dessert, happy hour, and drinks. Top delectable items include the house-made garlic Parmesan ciabatta and garlic three-cheese focaccia; the fried cheese ravioli; the roasted artichoke with Parmesan breadcrumbs; the spicy scampi spaghetti; the pistachio pesto penne; the baked burrata lasagna; the breaded free range chicken breast with lemon herb butter and roasted broccolini; the tiramisu; and the house Chianti wine.
There are numerous reasons why customers love this place and keep coming back, from the well-balanced cocktails to the comforting, shareable food; the tempting house-made sauces; the reasonable pricing and wait time; the lively and warm vibe; the unpretentious service; and the iconic oldies hits.
59 W Hubbard St
(312) 595-0800
Methodology
The cosmopolitan city of Chicago boasts about 7,300 restaurants; it's no easy feat to round up the dreamiest of them. Since many couples agree that the three most flavorful romantic cuisines are French, Italian, and American, I specifically focused on venues offering classic and creative dishes from these gastronomies. I then picked the trendiest of them and examined their scores and favorable reviews on sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor. Most are apparently picked for anniversaries, birthdays, first dates, and small weddings and wedding rehearsals, and that's a winning factor in my book. Some entries feature bold flavors and whimsical chefs for the adventurous couple, while others highlight comforting house-made favorites for laid-back lovers. And since a relaxed date is of the utmost importance, none of these selected venues are stuffy or unwelcoming, and all exude a cozy and/or elegant atmosphere.
Other elements on the checklist included a European wine list, craft cocktails, creative sauces, fresh and quality ingredients, and dishes that are typically selected by couples to share, from cheese and chocolate fondues to pastas, seafood towers, caviar, and decadent desserts. Finally, people might argue that some of the aforementioned restaurants are a little expensive, but does one put a price on a romantic outing, with or without a special occasion?