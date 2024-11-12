15 Types Of Japanese Restaurants, Explained

Ramen, soba, and udon-ya ("ya" means "shop" or "restaurant") are some of the most common types of eateries in Japan, serving one or more of these satisfying, versatile, and inexpensive noodles. These dishes are not one and the same, though. A ramen dish is traditionally a bowl of thin, wheat-based noodles swimming in a hot broth with a base of meat, fish, or vegetable and topped with seaweed, bamboo shoots, pork, and other ingredients. There are also different types of ramen catering to various tastes, from curry to wonton, kakuni (braised pork), and tamago (soft-boiled egg).

As for soba, they're made from a mix of buckwheat and wheat flour and have a grayish or brownish color. Udon are wheat-based, thick, and whitish. Both soba and udon can be served either hot with tempura (deep-fried and breaded protein or vegetable), sweet tofu, or other toppings, or cold with a dipping sauce.

Basically, noodle-focused Japanese restaurants use seasonal ingredients and toppings, so don't expect the exact same dishes every time you visit. You can usually get a side of gyoza or fried rice to eat with your bowl of noodles. Some places are tiny joints where you consume your food standing up or on a counter, while others are large venues that require advance booking, especially during the holidays; for instance, there's a popular custom of eating soba noodles on New Year's Eve at midnight.

